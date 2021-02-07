Valentine's Week starts in the first week of February i.e. from February 7. Teddy Day is celebrated on the fourth day of Valentine's Day aka February 10. It is believed that girls love soft toys and hold many sweet memories attached to it. On this day people give each other plushies. Teddy Day is the fourth day in the 7-day Valentine week. Teddy Day falls after Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, and before Promise Day. After expressing your love with Rose Day, proposing on Propose Day, and savouring sweet chocolate together, it is time for couples to celebrate Teddy Day. We wish you all a very "Happy Teddy Day 2021" and hope you get/gift the most beautiful and cutest teddy bears! But for the time being, we have for you. We have for you Happy Teddy Day 2021, Happy Teddy Day 2021 HD Images & Happy Teddy Day 2021 Wallpapers.

Most people give teddy bears as gifts to their girlfriends, female friends and children on teddy bear dat. Teddy bear is the right way for a person to express their feelings and love. This is why Teddy Bear Day is a very special day for people. In November 1902, President Theodore Teddy Roosevelt is believed to have been involved in a bear hunt in Mississippi. Other members of the hunter captured a young bear and tied him to a tree. The president was then summoned to hunt bears. But Roosevelt refused to hunt the bear, saying that killing innocent animals was inhuman.

Teddy Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: What Is Life, Without Your Arms Around Me? There Is Nothing More Warm and Cuddly in This World Than Being in Your Arms. Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: I Wish To Have You, Next to Me, in Every Phase of My Life I Would Always Like To Hug You Like a Teddy Bear. So Sending You One, To Say, Happy Teddy Day!

Teddy Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: You May Not Be Able To Hug Me but You Can Surely Hug This Teddy Bear. Happy Teddy Day Dear!

Teddy Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You My Love, Hug, and Kisses Through This Teddy…Happy Teddy Day Baby!

Teddy Day Greetings (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Sending You My Love Wrapped in a Bear Hug. Happy Teddy Day

Teddy Day WhatsApp Stickers

You can also share your love messages through WhatsApp and Hike stickers which are the latest trends in chatting. You can download the latest stickers for WhatsApp, Facebook or Hike. Here is the link to download Teddy Day 2021 WhatsApp Stickers from the Play Store app.

Just as different coloured roses have different meanings, in the same way different coloured teddy bears also have different meanings. Know the meaning of these colours so that it can be known which colour of Teddy Bear should be gifted on Teddy Bear Day. For example, yellow for friendship and red for love.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2021 01:19 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).