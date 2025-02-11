Thaipusam, also spelt as Thai Poosam, is an annual Hindu occasion observed in India, primarily by the Tamil community. The festival is dedicated to Lord Murugan, the deity of war and victory. Thaipusam falls on the full moon day in the Tamil month of Thai, which corresponds to the month of January or February in the Gregorian calendar. It falls in Tamil Solar month Thai which is Solar month Makara in other Hindu calendars. This year, Thai Poosam falls on Tuesday, February 11, 2025. The Poosam Nakshathram begins at 20:31 pm on February 10, 2025 and will end at 21:04 pm on February 11, 2025. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

Thaipusam is derived from Tamil words – the Tamil month of Thai and the name of the star Pusam, denoting the day of occurrence of the festival. The festival commemorates the occasion when Goddess Parvati gave Murugan a Vel or spear so he could vanquish the evil demon Soorapadam.

Thaipusam 2025 Date

Thaipusam 2025 falls on Tuesday, February 11, 2025.

Thaipusam 2025 Timings

The Poosam Nakshathram begins at 20:31 pm on February 10, 2025 and will end at 21:04 pm on February 11, 2025.

Thaipusam Celebrations

A key feature of Thaipusam is the act of penance and thanksgiving, with devotees carrying kavadis, elaborate structures decorated with peacock feathers and flowers, on their shoulders. Thaipusam celebrations include ritualistic practices of Kavadi Aattam, which is a ceremonial act of sacrifice carrying a physical burden as a means of balancing a spiritual debt. Devotees and other worshippers often carry a pot of cow milk as an offering and also do mortification of the flesh by piercing the skin, tongue or cheeks with vel skewers. They prepare for the rituals by keeping clean, doing regular prayers, following a vegetarian diet and fasting while remaining celibate.The atmosphere is filled with chants, drumbeats, and traditional music, creating a memorable experience.

Thaipusam Significance

Thaipusam festival holds great significance for Tamilians worldwide as the festival commemorates the victory of Hindu god Murugan over the demon Surapadman. During the battle, Murugan is believed to have wielded a Vel, a divine spear granted by his mother, Goddess Parvati. The festival is especially celebrated in a grand manner in India, Malaysia, Singapore, Sri Lanka, and Mauritius, where devotees show their devotion through various rituals, prayers, and processions.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 11, 2025 05:36 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).