Yamuna Chhath is an annual Hindu festival dedicated to the worship of the Yamuna River. It marks the day when Goddess Yamuna descended on the Earth, marking the birth anniversary of Goddess Yamuna. This festival is also celebrated primarily in North India, especially in states like Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, and Haryana. According to drikpanchang, Yamuna Chhath is celebrated on Shukla Paksha Shashthi in Chaitra month and falls during Chaitra Navratri. This year, Yamuna Chhath 2025 falls on Thursday, April 3, 2025. Yamuna Chhath Greetings, Wishes and HD Images: SMS, WhatsApp Messages, Quotes and Wallpapers To Celebrate Yamuna Jayanti.

Goddess Yamuna, being wife of Lord Shri Krishna, is revered by people of Braj which explains Yamuna Chhath being celebrated mainly by people of Mathura and Vrindavan. The festival of Yamuna Chhath is mainly celebrated in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura. In this article, let’s know more about the Yamuna Chhath 2025 date, Yamuna Chhath 2025 timings and the significance of the annual event. April 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Complete List of Important Dates and Events in the Fourth Month of the Year.

Yamuna Chhath 2025 Date

Yamuna Chhath 2025 falls on Thursday, April 3, 2025.

Yamuna Chhath 2025 Timings

Yamuna Chhath Shashthi Tithi Begins at 02:19 am on April 3 and ends at 00:11 on April 4, 2025.

Yamuna Chhath Significance

Yamuna Chhath holds great significance in India, especially across the northern states of the country. The festival of Yamuna Chhath is similar in spirit to Chhath Puja, which is dedicated to the Sun God, but here, devotees offer prayers to Maa Yamuna, considering her a Goddess and a life-giving river. The festival is especially important in Mathura and Vrindavan, where the Yamuna River is deeply linked to Lord Krishna’s life and legends.

Many devotees believe that bathing in the Yamuna on this day cleanses sins and brings blessings. Hence, on this day, devotees take a holy dip in the Yamuna River, especially at ghats like Vishram Ghat in Mathura, Kesi Ghat in Vrindavan, and Nigambodh Ghat in Delhi.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

