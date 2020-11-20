The Transgender Day of Remembrance (TDoR), is annually observed on November 20. Also known as the International Transgender Day of Remembrance, it is marked to memorialise those who have been murdered as a result of transphobia. Even in 2020, the transgender people are facing a lot of prejudices, over and over again, as they have been fighting for their rights. Transgender Day of Remembrance is an important purpose, but certainly a sombre one. To honour the community, we bring you some powerful quotes by transgender people that display everything they have been experiencing so far. Through these sayings by transgender people, we are highlighting and celebrating the beliefs and comments of the community. On Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020, take a moment to consider the experience of transgender people in a way you perhaps never had before. These sayings from influential trans people will inspire you to be more accepting.

International Transgender Day of Remembrance draws attention to the continued violence endured by transgender people. The day was founded by Gwendolyn Ann Smith, a transgender woman, to memorialise the murder of transgender woman Rita Hester in Allston, Massachusetts. Every year on November 20, the transgender community honour those who lost their loves in transphobic attacks, whose deaths may otherwise go unnoticed by the public. Whether you are a trans person, you know someone transitioning; you want to be a better ally to the LGBTQ+ community or all three, these quotes are worth a read.

“In Trans Women’s Eyes, I See a Wisdom That Can Only Come From Having to Fight for Your Right to Be Recognized As Female, a Raw Strength That Only Comes From Unabashedly Asserting Your Right to Be Feminine in an Inhospitable World.” —Julia Serano

“We Are Not What Other People Say We Are. We Are Who We Know Ourselves to Be, and We Are What We Love. That’s OK.” — Laverne Cox

“I Followed the Trail Out of the Room, Invigorated by the Possibility of Reinventing My Own Body. The Meaning Was Mine, As Long as I Was With Those Who Had the Vision and Vocabulary to Understand My Creation.” — Nick Krieger

“Makeup Can Be Used to Express Yourself As Well. Those Experiences Should Not Be Limited to Women. Everyone Should Be Free to Be As Colourful as They Want to Be.” — Ian Thomas Malone

But From the Moment I Had Voiced My Trans Identity That First Night, Every Step I Took Felt Like Coming Home. — Calvin Payne Taylor

Each thought and saying comes from an influential trans person and not only highlights how much there still is left to do to ensure the trans community experience true acceptance and equality. Let us honour the community with dignity and pride and share the above quotes to celebrate International Transgender Day of Remembrance 2020.

