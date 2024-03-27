Ugadi is a traditional New Year festival celebrated by the people of South India in the states of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Karnataka, as well as by Telugu and Kannada-speaking populations worldwide. The festival is also known as Yugadi, Telugu New Year or Samvatsaradi, and it usually falls in March or April, marking the beginning of Chaitra month in the Hindu lunar calendar. This year, Ugadi 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, i.e., Tuesday. Ugadi is celebrated as Gudi Padwa by the people of Maharashtra. Both Ugadi and Gudi Padwa are celebrated on the same day. Ugadi History and Significance: All You Need to Know About This Festival.

The festival's name, Yugadi or Ugadi, is derived from the Sanskrit words yuga (age) and adi (beginning): 'the beginning of a new age'. It is festively observed on the first day of Chaitra's Hindu lunisolar calendar month. It also falls during the Tamil month of either Panguni or Chithrai, sometimes on the day after Amavasya with the 27th Nakshatra Revati. Ugadi Day is pivoted on the first New Moon after the March Equinox. Ugadi Wishes and Telugu New Year Messages: Greetings, Images, SMS and WhatsApp Status To Mark the Festival of New Beginnings.

Ugadi 2024 Date

Ugadi 2024 will be celebrated on April 9, 2024, i.e., Tuesday.

Ugadi 2024 Shubh Muhurat

The Pratipada tithi will begin at 11.50 pm on April 8 and end at 08.30 pm on April 9.

Rituals of Ugadi 2024

On the day of Ugadi, people wake up early in the morning for a ritual oil bath followed by prayers. Oil baths and eating Neem leaves are must rituals suggested in the scriptures. On Ugadi morning, people traditionally listen to the Panchanga Sravanam, the astrological forecast for the coming year. This includes predictions about rainfall, agriculture, politics, and personal fortunes. Ugadi is incomplete without Ugadi Pachadi, a special dish made with a mix of six different tastes: sweet, sour, salty, bitter, spicy, and tangy. Each taste represents the various experiences that life offers. On Ugadi day, visit temples and offer prayers to seek blessings for prosperity and well-being in the coming year. Homes are decorated with mango leaves, rangolis, and floral arrangements to mark the festive occasion.

What is the Significance of Ugadi Festival?

Ugadi signifies the start of a new year, bringing in a fresh cycle of time. The Telugu people use the term Ugadi, and the Kannadigas use the term Yugadi for this festival. Ugadi is a time for family gatherings, special meals, prayers, and seeking blessings for the upcoming year. Ugadi is an important and historic Hindu festival, with medieval texts and inscriptions showing major festivities on this day. Hindus observe the same day as a New Year in many other parts of India, such as Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. Wish everyone a very Happy Ugadi!

