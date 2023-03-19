Happy Ugadi 2023! Ugadi or Yugadi is a traditional Hindu new year celebrated mainly in the southern states, which include Telangana, Goa, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh. Ugadi, as the name suggests, "Ug" or "Yug" means "new", and "Adi" means "beginning," celebrating the beginning of a new year with hope and longing for a better tomorrow. This year Ugadi will be marked on Wednesday, March 22. People on this day decorate their houses and prepare a special meal, Pachadi. As the Telugu New Year celebration is approaching, here are some Happy Ugadi 2023 wishes, greetings, Ugadi images, WhatsApp messages and SMS in Telugu, which you can share and enjoy the celebration with your friends and family. How to Make Ugadi Pachadi at Home? Watch the Video to Prepare This New Year's Special Delicacy Made of Neem Flowers & Raw Mango.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Ugadi, I Wish You a Life Filled With Peace, Cheer, and Laughter. Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May God Shower You With His Blessings On This Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi. I Wish You and Your Family a Very Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Auspicious Occasion of Ugadi, Here's Sending You Blessings, Prayers, and Lots of Sweets. Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here's to a Fresh Start and an Exciting Year Ahead. I Wish You and Your Family a Happy Ugadi.

Ugadi Wishes (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: Let's Welcome Ugadi With Great Hope and Anticipation. Let Us Look Forward to a Year Full of Joy, Satisfaction, Peace, and Prosperity. Happy Ugadi.

