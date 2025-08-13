Independence Day is celebrated annually on August 15. The date commemorates the day in 1947 when India officially gained freedom from over 200 years of British rule. Also known as Swatantrata Diwas, the day is celebrated with flag hoisting ceremonies, cultural programs and tributes to freedom fighters. It also fosters national pride, unity and a commitment to safeguarding India’s hard-earned freedom. On 15th August 2025, India celebrates its 79th Independence Day with pride and patriotism. To celebrate Independence Day 2025, people often share Independence Day 2025 wishes to share warm greetings and celebrate the spirit of patriotism. Hence, we bring you Independence Day 2025 wishes, greetings, best Swatantrata Diwas messages, Tiranga images, HD wallpapers and photos that you can share online.

After years of peaceful protests, civil disobedience and revolutionary efforts, the Indian Independence Act was passed by the British Parliament, granting India freedom on August 15, 1947. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, the first Prime Minister, delivered his famous “Tryst with Destiny” speech on this day, marking a new era for the nation. Each year, India honours the freedom struggles with flag-hoisting ceremonies and other cultural events. Celebrate 79th Independence Day on August 15 with these Independence Day 2025 wishes, greetings, best Swatantrata Diwas messages, Tiranga images, HD wallpapers and photos.

Independence Day is a historical milestone and a celebration of India’s democratic spirit and cultural diversity, inspiring future generations to uphold the nation’s values. Happy Independence Day!

