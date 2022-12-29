The most auspicious Ekadashi celebrated by Hindus as per the Solar Calendar dates is Vaikuntha Ekadashi. Devotees hold the faith that on the day of Vaikuntha Ekadashi, the gates of heaven are open. Therefore, people fast on a pious day to attain moksha and go straight to heaven. Some people observe the event as Mukkoti Ekadashi and Swarga Vathil Ekadashi, which fall during Dhanur Solar month in Panchang. In the Gregorian Calendar, there are chances of one or two Vaikuntha Ekadashis in a year. Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023 date is Monday, 2 January. Swargavathil Ekadasi is widely marked with religious zeal in the South Indian states. Vaishnavites elaborately celebrate it in various temples devoted to Lord Vishnu. Fasting, vigil at night, and passing through the Vaikunta Dwaram are the significant auspicious customs of the day. January 2023 Holidays Calendar With Major Indian Festivals & Events: Check List of Important Dates During the First Month of the Year.

Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023 Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, Vaikunta Ekadashi 2023 tithi will begin at 7:11 pm on Sunday, 1 January and ends at 8:23 pm on Monday, 2 January. Also, Parana Day Dwadashi will culminate on this day at 10:01 pm. This is the time to break the Vrat. Note that Parana is done after sunrise on the next day of the Ekadashi fast. Ekadashi 2023 List: Know All Dates, Parana Timing, Significance and Ekadashi Vrat Rituals for All Fasting Days in The Year.

Vaikunta Ekadashi Rituals & Significance

One of the most crucial traditions of Vaikunta Ekadashi is Vaikunta Dwaram, when people pass through the Paramapada Vasal door in Vishnu Temples, which is only open during the festival day. The door's religious significance is that it leads to the Vaikunta, i.e. the abode of Lord Vishnu. Individuals also observe Vrat, chants, prayers, meditation, Japa, and holy activities on Ekadashi day. During the auspicious observance, Lord Vishnu is adorned with diamond-studded armour. The idol is then paraded through the streets, referred to as 'Namperumal', and it goes later through the 'Paramapada Vasal', the gateway to heaven. Srirangam and Tirupati Temple celebrations are primarily known for their Vaikuntha Ekadashi celebrations.

