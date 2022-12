Ekadashi is the eleventh day of each of the lunar phases, which is considered to be a very auspicious time. Ekadashi is dedicated to Lord Vishnu, and devotees observe the stringent Ekadashi fast on this day to appease Lord Vishnu and head on their road to attain Moksha. As we enter New Year 2023, knowing Ekadashi 2023 dates and timings will surely help people to plan ahead. The Ekadashi Fast is considered a very stringent and challenging fast that many people observe diligently. And Ekadashi in 2023 list is here to help you plan the year better. Masik Shivratri 2023 Dates List: When Is Maha Shivratri? Know Significance, Festivities, and All About the Celebrations Dedicated to Lord Shiva.

Significance of Ekadashi 2023

Ekadashi 2023 will be commemorated on the eleventh day of every fortnight. Each month has two Ekadashi, making a total of 24 Ekadashi for the fasts. While all Ekadashis are welcomed with Ekadashi Vrat, some observances are more important than others. The Ekadashi fast is observed for the entire day and is only broken during Parana Time the next day. People believe that observing the Ekadashi Vrat helps them atone for all their sins and continue on their path to Moksha. Many people believe that observing the Ekadashi Vrat will help them enter heaven's gates.

Ekadashi 2023 List with Ekadashi Vrat Timing & Parana Time

Date Day Ekadashi 2023 Name Ekadashi 2023 Timing Prana Time for Breaking Ekadashi Vrat 2023 January 2, 2023 Monday Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vaikuntha Ekadashi Begins - 19:11, Jan 01 Ends - 20:23, Jan 02 06:45 to 09:03 on January 3 January 18, 2023 Wednesday Shattila Ekadashi Begins - 18:05, Jan 17 Ends - 16:03, Jan 18 06:49 to 09:08 on January 19 February 1, 2023 Wednesday Jaya Ekadashi Begins - 11:53, Jan 31 Ends - 14:01, Feb 01 06:49 to 09:09 on February 2 February 16/17, 2023 Thursday, Friday Vijaya Ekadashi Begins - 05:32, Feb 16 Ends - 02:49, Feb 17 08:01 to 09:07 on February 17 February 17, 2023 Friday Vaishnava Vijaya Ekadashi Begins - 05:32, Feb 16 Ends - 02:49, Feb 17 06:45 to 09:07 on February 18 March 3, 2023 Friday Amalaki Ekadashi Begins - 06:39, Mar 02 Ends - 09:11, Mar 03 06:39 to 09:03 on March 4 March 18, 2023 Saturday Pampochini Ekadashi Begins - 14:06, Mar 17 Ends - 11:13, Mar 18 06:31 to 08:07 on March 19 April 1, 2023 Saturday Kamada Ekadashi Begins - 01:58, Apr 01 Ends - 04:19, Apr 02 13:43 to 16:10 on April 2 April 2, 2023 Sunday Vaishnava Kamada Ekadashi Begins - 01:58, Apr 01 Ends - 04:19, Apr 02 06:22 to 06:24 on April 3 April 16, 2023 Sunday Varuthini Ekadashi Begins - 20:45, Apr 15 Ends - 18:14, Apr 16 06:14 to 08:43 on April 17 May 1, 2023 Monday Mohini Ekadashi Begins - 20:28, Apr 30 Ends - 22:09, May 01 06:08 to 08:38 on May 2 May 15, 2023 Monday Apara Ekadashi Begins - 02:46, May 15 Ends - 01:03, May 16 06:41 to 08:35 on May 16 May 31, 2023 Wednesday Nirjala Ekadashi Begins - 13:07, May 30 Ends - 13:45, May 31 06:03 to 08:35 on June 1 June 14, 2023 Wednesday Yogini Ekadashi Begins - 09:28, Jun 13 Ends - 08:48, Jun 14 06:04 to 08:32 on June 15 June 29, 2023 Thursday Devshayani Ekadashi Begins - 03:18, Jun 29 Ends - 02:42, Jun 30 08:20 to 08:40 on June 30 July 13, 2023 Thursday Kamika Ekadashi Begins - 17:59, Jul 12 Ends - 18:24, Jul 13 06:11 to 08:43 on July 14 July 29, 2023 Saturday Padmini Ekadashi Begins - 14:51, Jul 28 Ends - 13:05, Jul 29 06:14 to 08:45 on July 30 August 12, 2023 Saturday Parama Ekadashi Begins - 05:06, Aug 11 Ends - 06:31, Aug 12 06:16 to 08:19 on August 13 August 27, 2023 Sunday Shravana Putrada Ekadashi Begins - 00:08, Aug 27 Ends - 21:32, Aug 27 06:16 to 08:45 on August 28 September 10, 2023 Sunday Aja Ekadashi Begins - 19:17, Sep 09 Ends - 21:28, Sep 10 06:16 to 08:42 on September 11 September 25, 2023 Monday Parsava Ekadashi Begins - 07:55, Sep 25 Ends - 05:00, Sep 26 ​​13:30 to 15:55 on September 26 September 26, 2023 Tuesday Gauna Parsva Ekadashi / Vaishnava Parsva Ekadashi Begins - 07:55, Sep 25 Ends - 05:00, Sep 26 06:15 to 08:40 on September 27 October 10, 2023 Tuesday Indira Ekadashi Begins - 12:36, Oct 09 Ends - 15:08, Oct 10 06:14 to 08:38 on October 11 October 25, 2023 Wednesday Papankusha Ekadashi Begins - 15:14, Oct 24 Ends - 12:32, Oct 25 06:16 to 08:37 on October 26 November 9, 2023 Thursday Rama Ekadashi Begins - 08:23, Nov 08 Ends - 10:41, Nov 09 06:19 to 08:39 on November 10 November 23, 2023 Thursday Devutthana Ekadashi / Guruvayur Ekadashi Begins - 23:03, Nov 22 Ends - 21:01, Nov 23 06:25 to 08:44 on ​​November 24 December 8/9, 2023 Friday, Saturday Utpanna Ekadashi / Vaishnava Utpanna Ekadashi Begins - 05:06, Dec 08 Ends - 06:31, Dec 09 13:27 to 15:46 on December 9 December 22, 2023 Friday Mokshada Ekadashi Begins - 08:16, Dec 22 Ends - 07:11, Dec 23 13:34 to 15:52 on December 23 December 23, 2023 Saturday Gauna Mokshada Ekadashi / Vaishnava Mokshada Ekadashi / Vaikuntha Ekadashi Begins - 08:16, Dec 22 Ends - 07:11, Dec 23 06:40 to 08:58 on December 24

We hope this list helps you celebrate Ekadashis in 2023 with all the valour and enthusiasm. Happy Ekadashi!

