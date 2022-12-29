The new year 2023 is almost here, and with it comes the opportunity to plan and prepare for another year filled with adventures and festivities. The first step of this journey, of course, is knowing what festivals fall when. As we enter 2023, January is filled with various festivals and events that people are bound to be excited about. Be it the Pongal or Makar Sankranti celebration that brings families together or the possibility of a long weekend from Republic Day 2023 to Gandhi Jayanti 2023, and there are various festivities that have people excited. And as we prepare to welcome New Year 2023, here is a complete list of all the events coming up in January 2023. You can save this January 2023 Festivals Calendar and start your vacation planning! List of Long Weekends in 2023 in India: Get New Year Calendar With Holiday Dates To Make the Most of Your Vacations.

The festivities in January begin on January 1, which marks the beginning of the English New Year, according to the Gregorian Calendar. While there are various smaller events and festivities like Tailanga Swami Jayanti and National Youth Day, two main festivities are celebrated in the month of January. That is Lohri in North India or Bhogi in South India, which is known as a winter folk festival commemorating the winter solstice and Bhogi — which marks the first day of the Pongal celebration in South India. This is followed by the Pongal celebration in South India, which is known as the harvest festival that commemorates the bountiful sugarcane supply and includes the preparation of delicious Pongal.

Complete January 2023 Festivals Calendar

Date Day Festival/Event January 1, 2023 Sunday New Year’s Day January 2, 2023 Monday Tailang Swami Jayanti January 2, 2023 Monday Vaikuntha Ekadashi Vrat, Pausha Putrada Ekadashi Vrat January 6, 2023 Friday Shakambhari Purnima, Arudra Darshan, Paush Purnima Vrat January 10, 2023 Tuesday Sakat Chauth, Lambodara Sankashti January 12, 2023 Thursday National Youth Day, Swami Vivekananda Jayanti January 14, 2023 Saturday Lohri, Bhogi Pandigai January 15, 2023 Sunday Pongal, Makar Sankranti, Uttarayana, Makara Vilakku, Magh Bihu January 16, 2023 Monday Mattu Pongal January 18, 2023 Wednesday Shattila Ekadashi Vrat January 21, 2023 Saturday Mauni Amavasya, Thai Amavasai January 22, 2023 Sunday Magha Navratri Ghatasthapana January 23, 2023 Monday Subhash Chandra Bose Jayanti January 25, 2023 Wednesday Ganesha Jayanti January 26, 2023 Thursday Republic Day, Vasant Panchami January 28, 2023 Saturday Ratha Saptami January 30, 2023 Monday Gandhi Punyatithi

January ends with the celebration of India’s 74th Republic Day, a national holiday. Since this observance falls on a Thursday, many are bound to take January 27 as a day off, turn this into a long weekend, and hit popular spots across the country for a short trip. The last observance of the month falls on January 30, which marks the death anniversary of the Father of our Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 29, 2022 10:41 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).