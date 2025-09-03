Vamana Jayanti celebrates the birth anniversary of the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu, which was the fifth avatar. As per religious beliefs, the first four Avatars of Lord Vishnu in animal form were Matsya avatar (fish), Kurma avatar (tortoise), Varaha avatar (boar), and Narasimha avatar (Lion). The Vamana was the fifth Avatar of Lord Vishnu and the first one in human form. The day of Vamana Jayanti falls on the Dwadashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. Lord Vamana was born in the Treta Yuga to Goddess Aditi and Rishi Kashyapa. This year, Vamana Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

While we gear up to celebrate Vamana Jayanti, here’s the Vamana Jayanti Katha, which states the story of Vamana and King Mahabali and the brief story three steps of land. Vamana Dwadashi 2025 Date and Time: When Is Vamana Jayanti? Know Shubh Muhurat, Legends and Spiritual Significance of Lord Vishnu’s Fifth Avatar.

Vamana Jayanti Story

In the Treta Yuga, King Mahabali, the grandson of Prahlada, was a powerful and generous ruler of the Asuras. Through great devotion, and with the blessings of his guru Shukracharya, Mahabali rose to great strength that he conquered all three worlds – the heaven, Earth, and the underworld. His reign was marked by kindness and charity, but his growing pride and dominance over the Devas began to upset the balance of the universe. Seeing this, Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana, a dwarf Brahmin, on the Dwadashi of Shukla Paksha in Bhadrapada month to restore harmony.

As per religious texts, Vamana appeared at a grand yajna hosted by King Mahabali. True to his generous nature, Mahabali welcomed the young Brahmin with respect and promised to fulfil any wish. Vamana, in all humility, asked for just three steps of land.

Guru Shukracharya had warned Mahabali that he was no ordinary brahmin but Lord Vishnu himself. However, Vamana’s modest request made Mahabali smile, and the King agreed to three steps of land as per the brahmin’s wish. The moment he gave his word, Vamana began to expand, taking on a cosmic form. With His first step, Vamana covered the earth; with the second, He spanned the heavens. With no space left for the third step, King Mahabali bowed his head and surrendered. Vamana then placed His foot on Mahabali’s head and sent him to the Patal Lok.

Impressed by King Mahabali’s devotion and humility, Lord Vishnu granted him a boon that he could return once every year to visit his people. This blessing is remembered in Kerala as Onam, the festival that welcomes their beloved king.

