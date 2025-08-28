Vamana Dwadashi is an important festival celebrated in honour of Lord Vishnu's Vamana Avatar, which marks the birth anniversary of this incarnation. In 2025, Vamana Dwadashi will be observed on Thursday, September 4, falling on the Dvadashi Tithi of Hrishikesha (Bhadrapada) Gaura Paksha. This day also coincides with the auspicious Abhijit Muhurat, when the Shravana Nakshatra is in effect, making it a time of great spiritual significance for devotees.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 Date & Shubh Muhurat

The Dvadashi Tithi begins at 4:21 AM on September 4, 2025, and ends at 4:08 AM on September 5, 2025. This period is considered the ideal time to perform puja and other religious activities. Celebrations are marked by reciting prayers, performing rituals, and reflecting on the teachings of Lord Vishnu’s Vamana Avatar.

The Legend of Vamana Avatar

Vamana Dwadashi commemorates the birth of Vamana, Lord Vishnu's fifth incarnation (Avatar). According to the Bhagavat Purana, Vamana was Lord Vishnu's first human form, following his animal incarnations, such as Matsya (fish), Kurma (tortoise), Varaha (boar), and Narasimha (lion).

Vamana’s birth took place in Treta Yuga to Goddess Aditi and Rishi Kashyapa. As the legend goes, Vamana appeared to restore balance in the cosmos when the demon king Bali became too powerful and conquered the heavens. To curb Bali's arrogance and greed, Lord Vishnu took the form of a dwarf Brahmin, Vamana. Vamana requested three paces of land, and when granted, he grew to an enormous size and covered the entire universe in just three steps. By doing so, he humbled Bali and ensured the restoration of order.

Importance of Vamana Dwadashi

Vamana Dwadashi is a day to reflect on the triumph of humility over arrogance and the importance of selflessness. Devotees observe the fast and perform puja to seek Lord Vishnu's blessings for protection, peace, and spiritual growth. The festival encourages individuals to lead righteous lives, emphasising virtues like humility, devotion, and charity.

By observing Vamana Dwadashi, followers believe they can purify their minds and gain Lord Vishnu’s protection, just as King Bali was blessed with grace despite his defeat.

