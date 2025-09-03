Vamana Jayanti is an annual occasion that celebrates the birth anniversary of the Vamana Avatar of Lord Vishnu. As per the Bhagwat Purana, Vamana was the fifth Avatar out of Dashavatara of Lord Vishnu and His first incarnation in the Treta Yuga. After the first four Avatars in the animal form, namely, Matsya (fish), Kurma (tortoise), Varaha (boar) and Narasimha (lion), Vamana was the first Avatar of Lord Vishnu in the human form. Vamana Jayanti falls on the Dwadashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha. This year, Vamana Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, September 4, 2025. Happy Vamana Jayanti Wishes and HD Images: Send Vamana Dwadashi Wallpapers, Greetings, Quotes and Messages To Honour the 5th Incarnation of Lord Vishnu.

According to religious beliefs, Lord Vamana, the fifth avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born in Treta Yuga to Goddess Aditi and Rishi Kashyapa on the Dwadashi Tithi of Bhadrapada Shukla Paksha during Abhijit Muhurat when the Shravana Nakshatra was prevailing. According to drikpanchang, the Dwadashi Tithi begins at 04:21 on September 04, 2025, and ends at 04:08 on September 05, 2025. The Shravana Nakshatra begins at 23:44 on September 04, 2025 and ends at 23:38 on September 05, 2025.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 Date

Vamana Jayanti 2025 falls on Thursday, September 4, 2025.

Vamana Jayanti 2025 Timings

The Dwadashi Tithi begins at 04:21 on September 04, 2025 and ends at 04:08 on September 05, 2025.

The Shravana Nakshatra begins at 23:44 on September 04, 2025 and ends at 23:38 on September 05, 2025.

Vamana Jayanti Significance

Vamana Jayanti is an annual Hindu occasion that holds great significance for devotees of Lord Vishnu. As per religious beliefs, Lord Vamana appeared in the form of a dwarf Brahmin to protect the universe and restore Dharma. It is said that Lord Vishnu incarnated as Vamana to restore the reign of God Indra on Swarga Loka.

During this avatar, He humbled King Mahabali, the generous but egoistic demon king, by asking for just three steps of land. With two steps, Lord Vamana covered heaven and earth, and with the third, he placed His foot on Mahabali’s head, pushing him to the Patal Lok. The story symbolises the victory of humility and devotion over pride and power.

