Vat Savitri Vrat is a Hindu festival observed during the Jyeshta months of the Hindu calendar. According to the Gregorian calendar, it falls in May or June. Vat Savitri 2022 is celebrated on May 30, and to mark this auspicious occasion, we bring a collection of messages, greetings and images. Here's a list of Vat Savitri 2022 images, Vat Purnima 2022 greetings, Vat Savitri 2022 wishes, WhatsApp messages, HD wallpapers, SMS, quotes and more.

Vat Savitri vrat is observed by the married Indian women in North India and Western Indian states of Maharashtra, Goda, Kumaon, and Gujarat observe after 15 days as Vat Purnima. This year it will be observed on Monday, May 30. As you celebrate Vat Purnima 2022, we at LatestLY have curated Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as greetings for the day to all your near and dear ones.

On this day, women observe strict fast for their husbands' healthy and prosperous life. Many women also fast on the 13th, 14th and 15th day of Jyeshta month of the Hindu calendar, just like Savitri did for Satyavan in the epic Mahabharata. Here are Images and HD wallpapers that you can download and send as the greetings for the day to everyone on this auspicious day.

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: On the Holy Occasion of Vat Savitri Vrat, May Lord Brahma, Lord Vishnu and Lord Shiva Shower You With Their Blessings. Here’s Wishing You and Your Family on This Auspicious Day.

Happy Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: The Festival of Vat Savitri Vrat Symbolises Love and Marital Bliss Between Husband and Wife. Heartfelt Wishes For the Auspicious Occasion.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wallpapers (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: May This Festival of Vat Savitri Puja Fill Your Married Life With Immense Love.

Vat Savitri Vrat (File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Vat Savitri Vrat Purnima Day, I Hope and Pray That Devi Savitri and the Gods Shower You and Your Family With Their Divine Blessings.

Vat Savitri (Photo Credits: File Image)

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy and Blissful Vat Savitri Vrat to You and Everyone at Home.

On this day, many people draw a picture of a banyan tree, Savitri, Satyavan and Yama on the floor or a wall in the home with the paste of sandal and rice. A thread is tied around the Banyan tree, and copper coins are offered. During the vrat, women greet each other by saying Janm Savitri Ho, which means Become a Savitri. Here are HD Images and Wallpapers that you can download and send to your friends and family to greet them on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022!

