Vat Savitri Vrat is observed by married women in North Indian states such as Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh and Maharashtra, Goa, Kumaon and Gujarat. It is also celebrated as Vat Purnima 15 days later in the Western states of India. Vat Savitri Vrat is also called Savitri Brata and will be observed on May 30, Monday. To celebrate the Hindu festival, here's a collection of Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 wishes, Happy Vat Savitri Vrat greetings, Vat Savitri Vrat images, Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 HD wallpapers, Vat Savitri Vrat messages and SMS. Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Date, Shubh Muhurat & Vrat Katha: From Significance to Puja Vidhi, Everything About the Auspicious Festival of Savitri Brata.

The Vat Purnima is a festival celebrated over three days. According to the Hindu calendar, it falls on the 13th, 14th and 15th day of the month of Jyeshta, which falls in May or June of the Gregorian calendar. As you observe Vat Savitri Vrat 2022, we at LatestLY have curated messages that you can download and send to one and all to wish them through WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

The celebration of Vat Savitri vrat is based on the legend of Savitri and Satyavan as narrated in the epic Mahabharata. On this day, married Indian women tie a ceremonial thread around the Banyan tree to mark their love for their husbands. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF Images, HD wallpapers and SMS.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Here’s Wishing You a Very Happy And Peaceful Married Life. Happy Vat Savitri Vrat.

WhatsApp Message Reads: Vat Savitri Puja Ki Hardik Shubhkamnayein!

WhatsApp Message Reads: May the Sindhoor Testify Your Prayers for Your Husband's Long Life, the Mangal Sutra Reminds You of The Promises That Binds You. Happy Vat Savitri Puja 2022.

WhatsApp Message Reads: This Vat Savitri Vrat Purnima Day, I Hope and Pray That Devi Savitri and the Gods Shower You and Your Family With Their Divine Blessings.

WhatsApp Message Reads: A Very Happy and Blissful Vat Savitri Vrat to You and Everyone at Home.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Wishes: Images, Quotes, SMS and Messages for Celebrating Savitri Brata

On vat Purnima, women fast for three days for their husbands just as Savitri did. They also draw pictures of a banyan tree, Savitri and Satyavan and Yama with a paste of sandal and rice on the floor or a wall in the home. It is believed that strict adherence to fast and tradition ensures the husband's long and prosperous life. Here are messages that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS on this auspicious day. Wishing everyone Happy Vat Purnima 2022!

