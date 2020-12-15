Vijay Diwas is commemorated on December 16 in India marking Indian military's victory over Pakistan in Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 for the liberation of Bangladesh from Pakistan. The war began on December 3, 1971, and lasted for 13 days. However, the war officially ended on December 16 after which Pakistan surrendered to the Indian Armed forces. As we observe Vijay Diwas 2020, we bring to you Vijay Diwas HD Images and wallpapers for free download online. People send each other messages of victory and how proud they are of the brave Indian army. It also includes Vijay Diwas WhatsApp Stickers, Facebook Greetings, GIF Images, Wallpapers, Instagram Stories, Messages and SMS to send on the occasion. Kargil Vijay Diwas 2020: Indian Army Remembers Sacrifice and Valour of Brave Soldiers, Know What Happened on This Day in 1999.

This war was fought under the leadership of Field Marshal Manekshaw. More than 1400 soldiers of India were martyred during this war. Before 1971, Bangladesh was a part of Pakistan called 'East Pakistan'. In the region, there was huge discontent against the military ruler of Pakistan, General Ayub Khan'. So, India supported Bangladesh against Pakistan's oppression in 'East Pakistan'. On December 3, 1971, the government of India ordered the Indian Army to declare war against Pakistan to save people of 'East Pakistan'. General AA Khan Niazi, chief of the Pakistan Army, surrendered to the Indian Army and Bangladesh's Mukti Bahani, along with 93,000 troops on this day.

