Vijay Diwas or Victory Day is celebrated in India every year on December 16. The day is commemorated to recognise Indian Army's victory over Pakistan in 1971 war for the liberation of Bangladesh which was earlier called East Pakistan. The day is also observed in Bangladesh as Bijoy Dibos on the same date. On Vijay Diwas every year, the country pays tribute to the martyrs who sacrificed their lives during the war against Pakistan in 1971.

Bangladesh, earlier known as East Pakistan, was a part of Pakistan. It was liberated from Pakistan on December 16, 1971. People of East Pakistan were under extreme grief due to the atrocities of Pakistan Military. They were, according to historians, "oppressed, exploited, raped and murdered by the Military of Pakistan". On December 3, 1971 Indian Government decided to wage war against Pakistan and emancipate the people of East Pakistan from the "atrocities of General Ayub Khan", the military ruler of Pakistan. The war against Pakistan lasted for 13 days. On December 16, 1971 the war ended with unconditional surrender of Pakistani Army. Vijay Diwas: How India Brought Pakistan to Its Knees And Liberated Bangladesh in 1971 War.

During the war of 1971, under the leadership of Field Marshal Manekshaw, the Indian Army defeated the Pakistani Army. On December 16, 1971 Pakistani Army consisting of 93,000 soldiers surrendered before the Indian Army. It is considered to be one of the biggest victories ever made by the Indian Army against Pakistani Army. About 1,500 Indian soldiers lost their lives during the war against Pakistan. The victory of Indian Army led to the emergence of Bangladesh on the world map.

On Vijay Diwas, the country remembers its brave armed forces for their valiant efforts during the war against Pakistan. The day is also commemorated by paying tributes to the martyrs of the war at Amar Jawan Jyoti in New Delhi. The legendary courage and sacrifice of Indian Army will continue to inspire the country for generations to come.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Dec 14, 2020 11:20 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).