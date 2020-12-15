New Delhi, December 15: Vijay Diwas (Victory Day in English) is celebrated on December 16 in India. The date of December 16 is important for India as well as Pakistan and Bangladesh. On this day in 1971, India defeated Pakistan in war and India's victory led to the liberation of Bangladesh. Vijay Diwas is an occasion to pay tributes to Indian soldiers who exhibited exceptional bravery and lost their lives in the line of duty. If you wish to express how proud you are on Indian armed forces on Vijay Diwas 2020, scroll down to get greetings messages, wishes and HD images, WhatsApp stickers and quotes to share on Facebook and Twitter. Vijay Diwas: How India Brought Pakistan to Its Knees And Liberated Bangladesh in 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas is also celebrated on December 16 every year by people of Bangalesg to commemorate India's victory over Pakistan and the liberation of Bangladesh, then East Pakistan, in 1971. It was India's Prime Minister Indira Gandhi who decided to wage a war against Pakistan for carrying out atrocities on innocent Bengali population, particularly the minority Hindu population in East Pakistan (now Bangladesh). Here are wishes, greetings, messages, HD images, WhatsApp stickers and quotes to laud the valour and bravery of Indian soldiers on Vijay Diwas 2020. Bangladesh Publishes List of 'Razakars' Who Sided with Pakistan Army During 1971 War.

Vijay Diwas Wish Reads: You have never lived until You have almost died, And for those who choose to fight, Life has a special flavour, The protected will never know! Happy Vijay Diwas 2020!

Vijay Diwas 2020 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vijay Diwas Wish Reads: Let us salute to all our soldiers who are brave and protect us all throughout the day and night. Let us remember their fights and toil on this day. Happy Vijay Diwas 2020!

Vijay Diwas 2020 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vijay Diwas Wish Reads: Freedom in Mind, Faith in words, Pride in our heart. Memories of our Souls. Happy Vijay Diwas 2020!

Vijay Diwas 2020 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

Vijay Diwas Wish Reads: Zindagi jab tujhko samjha, maut phir kya cheez hai, Ae watan tu hi bata, tujhse badi kya cheez hai. Happy Vijay Diwas 2020!

Vijay Diwas 2020 Wish (Photo Credits: File Image)

As Pakistan’s atrocities were increasing on people in East Pakistan, largely Bengali speaking, India, led by Indira Gandhi, decided to punish Islamabad. On November 26, 1971, Indian forces moved into East Pakistani territory. The 13-day long war ended on December 16 after the chief of the Pakistani forces, General Amir Abdullah Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered.

