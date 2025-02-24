Vijaya Ekadashi is an auspicious Hindu fasting day observed on the eleventh day (Ekadashi) of the Krishna Paksha (waning phase of the moon) in the month of Phalguna. Vijaya Ekadashi 2025 falls on Monday, February 24. It is believed that observing this vrat (fast) helps devotees attain victory in their endeavours and removes sins from past lives. Lord Vishnu is worshipped on this day, and devotees seek his divine blessings for success, peace, and spiritual upliftment. To mark the auspicious day, we bring you Vijaya Ekadashi 2025 wishes and HD images for free download online. Send these Vijaya Ekadashi messages in Hindi, greetings and wallpapers and worship Lord Vishnu on the auspicious day. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

According to Hindu scriptures, Lord Ram observed Vijaya Ekadashi before his battle against Ravana, following sage Narada’s advice. This vrat helped him achieve victory in his quest to rescue Goddess Sita. As a result, devotees believe that keeping this fast with devotion can help them overcome obstacles and succeed in their personal and professional lives. The observance involves fasting, reciting Vishnu Sahasranama, and engaging in bhajans and prayers. As you observe Vijaya Ekadashi Vrat 2025, share these Vijaya Ekadashi 2025 wishes, messages in Hindi, HD images, greetings and wallpapers. February 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: Get Full List of Major Events in the Second Month of the Year.

The fasting rules for Vijaya Ekadashi vary, but most devotees either observe a nirjala vrat (without water) or consume only fruits and milk. Some follow a simple satvik diet, avoiding grains, pulses, and onions. The fast starts from sunrise on Ekadashi and ends on Dwadashi (the next day) after offering prayers and consuming prasad. The focus is on spiritual purification, self-discipline, and seeking divine grace. Vijaya Ekadashi is not just about abstaining from food; it is a day of devotion, self-reflection, and seeking inner peace. Observing this vrat is believed to bring success, prosperity, and the removal of negative karma. Whether one seeks material victories or spiritual progress, this sacred day serves as an opportunity to strengthen faith and connect with the divine.

