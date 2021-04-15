Lord Ganesha is widely revered as the god of new beginnings, success and wisdom—a remover of obstacles. On different dates and auspicious occasions, he is worshipped by the devotees, and Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of those significant events. According to the Hindu calendar, Vinayaka Chaturthi is celebrated on the Chaturthi tithi of Shukla Paksha, and in this month, it falls on April 16 of the Gregorian calendar. As we observe Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021, here, we will know a little more details, including the Shubh Tithi, puja vidhi, and significance to worship Lord Ganesha.

Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021 Date and Shubh Tithi

There are two Chaturthi every month. The Chaturthi that comes after Amavasya is known as Vinayak Chaturthi or Vinayaka Chaturthi. This time, Vinayaka Chaturthi 2021 is on April 16. The Shukla Chaturthi starts at 03:27 pm on April 15 and ends at 6:05 pm on April 16.

Vinayaka Chaturthi: Significance and Puja Vidhi

Vinayaka Chaturthi is considered of huge significance among devotees. According to religious beliefs, if the devotees observe a day-long fast and offer prayer on this day, they achieve success in life and don’t face any obstacles, and Lord Ganesha is also known as Vighnaharta. The followers of Lord Ganesha also chant mantras dedicated to the Hindu god. April 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Vinayaka Chaturthi Pujan is done on this day, with devotees seeking blessings of Lord Ganesha. After the puja, donations are also encouraged. Devotees prepare modak and other sweets to offer to Lord Ganesha, which later is distributed as prasad.

