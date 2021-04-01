Happy April, everyone! Another month went by, and here we are, at a new month of 2021. April begins with pranks and funny posts on the first day, as it is marked as April Fool’s Day. Again the month marks the start of a new financial year for the people in India. But just like the previous months, April too has a lot of events and festivals to follow. Some observations recall sad days in the past; other events are full of happiness and festivity. This what makes the yearly calendar so special, as the dates are full of bittersweet moments. Now that we arrive at another month of 2021, it is time to check the list of all important dates, significant fasts and International days set in the calendar month. April Fool’s Day, Easter Sunday, Basant Panchami, Chaitra Navratri, and more, check out April 2021 holidays calendar with festivals and events.

The first week of April marks the end of Christian’s observation of Holy Week, with Easter Sunday 2021 falling on April 4. There is the significant Hindu celebration of New Year, observed across regions in India with different names, such as Vaisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Pohela Boishakh and more. April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Stress Awareness Month, among others. Below, find out the list of April 2021 Holidays Calendar with festivals & events.

April 2021 Calendar: Festivals and International Days’ Dates, Schedule, and Timetable

Festival Date Day
Odisha Day April 01 Thursday
April Fools' Day April 01 Thursday
Maundy Thursday April 01 Thursday
National Burrito Day April 01 Thursday
World Autism Awareness Day April 02 Friday
International Children's Book Day April 02 Friday
Rang Panchami April 02 Friday
Good Friday April 02 Friday
Sheetala Saptami April 03 Saturday
Holy Saturday April 03 Saturday
World Aquatic Animal Day April 03 Saturday
International Pillow Fight Day April 03 Saturday
Easter Sunday April 04 Sunday
Sheetala Ashtami / Basoda Festival April 04 Sunday
Easter Monday April 05 Monday
National Maritime Day of India April 05 Monday
Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat April 07 Wednesday
World Health Day April 07 Wednesday
Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) April 07 Wednesday
Day of Silence April 09 Friday
National Winston Churchill Day April 09 Friday
World Homeopathy Awareness Week April 10-16 Saturday-Friday
World Homeopathy Day April 10 Saturday
Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week April 11-17 Sunday-Saturday
Ramadan Starts April 12 Monday
International Day of Human Space Flight April 12 Monday
Ugadi/ Gudi Padwa/ Cheti Chand/ Vaisakhi/ Chaitra Navratri April 13 Tuesday
Jhulelal Jayanti April 13 Tuesday
Jallianwala Bagh Massacre April 13 Tuesday
Puthandu/ Vishu/ Bohag Bihu/ Pana Sankranti April 14 Wednesday
Ambedkar Jayanti April 14 Wednesday
Bisu Parba/ Pahela Baishakh April 15 Thursday
Gauri Puja April 15 Thursday
Matsya Jayanti April 15 Thursday
Vinayaka Chaturthi April 16 Friday
World Voice Day April 16 Friday
World Bleeding Disorders Awareness Day April 17 Saturday
World Hemophilia Day April 17 Saturday
Sri Lakshmi Panchami April 17 Saturday
International Day For Monuments and Sites April 18 Sunday
World Heritage Day April 18 Sunday
Ramanujacharya Jayanti April 18 Sunday
Climate Crisis Awareness and Action Week April 19-23 Monday-Friday
4/20 or 4:20 or 420 The marijuana holiday April 20 Tuesday
Administrative Professionals' Day in India April 21 Wednesday
Swaminarayan Jayanti April 21 Wednesday
Earth Day April 22 Thursday
International Mother Earth Day April 22 Thursday
Day of Silence April 23 Friday
UN English Language Day April 23 Friday
Kamada Ekadashi Vrat April 23 Friday
Vamana Dwadashi April 24 Saturday
World Immunization Week April 24-30 Saturday-Friday
World Malaria Day April 25 Sunday
Mahavir Jayanti / Mahavir Janma Kalyanak April 25 Sunday
International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day April 26 Monday
Chaitra Purnima April 27 Tuesday
Hanuman Jayanti April 27 Tuesday
World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021 April 28 Wednesday
International Dance Day April 29 Thursday
International Jazz Day April 30 Friday
National Hairball Awareness Day April 30 Friday

Just as you can see, April is filled with many important events and holidays for people across the world. We hope you enjoy these festivals while following the needed COVID-19 precautions and restrictions to stay safe. To know more about the traditions, rituals, customs and more about these festivals, stay tuned to LatestLY.

