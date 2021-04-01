Happy April, everyone! Another month went by, and here we are, at a new month of 2021. April begins with pranks and funny posts on the first day, as it is marked as April Fool’s Day. Again the month marks the start of a new financial year for the people in India. But just like the previous months, April too has a lot of events and festivals to follow. Some observations recall sad days in the past; other events are full of happiness and festivity. This what makes the yearly calendar so special, as the dates are full of bittersweet moments. Now that we arrive at another month of 2021, it is time to check the list of all important dates, significant fasts and International days set in the calendar month. April Fool’s Day, Easter Sunday, Basant Panchami, Chaitra Navratri, and more, check out April 2021 holidays calendar with festivals and events.
The first week of April marks the end of Christian’s observation of Holy Week, with Easter Sunday 2021 falling on April 4. There is the significant Hindu celebration of New Year, observed across regions in India with different names, such as Vaisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Pohela Boishakh and more. April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Stress Awareness Month, among others. Below, find out the list of April 2021 Holidays Calendar with festivals & events.
April 2021 Calendar: Festivals and International Days’ Dates, Schedule, and Timetable
|Festival
|Date
|Day
|Odisha Day
|April 01
|Thursday
|April Fools' Day
|April 01
|Thursday
|Maundy Thursday
|April 01
|Thursday
|National Burrito Day
|April 01
|Thursday
|World Autism Awareness Day
|April 02
|Friday
|International Children's Book Day
|April 02
|Friday
|Rang Panchami
|April 02
|Friday
|Good Friday
|April 02
|Friday
|Sheetala Saptami
|April 03
|Saturday
|Holy Saturday
|April 03
|Saturday
|World Aquatic Animal Day
|April 03
|Saturday
|International Pillow Fight Day
|April 03
|Saturday
|Easter Sunday
|April 04
|Sunday
|Sheetala Ashtami / Basoda Festival
|April 04
|Sunday
|Easter Monday
|April 05
|Monday
|National Maritime Day of India
|April 05
|Monday
|Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat
|April 07
|Wednesday
|World Health Day
|April 07
|Wednesday
|Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah)
|April 07
|Wednesday
|Day of Silence
|April 09
|Friday
|National Winston Churchill Day
|April 09
|Friday
|World Homeopathy Awareness Week
|April 10-16
|Saturday-Friday
|World Homeopathy Day
|April 10
|Saturday
|Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week
|April 11-17
|Sunday-Saturday
|Ramadan Starts
|April 12
|Monday
|International Day of Human Space Flight
|April 12
|Monday
|Ugadi/ Gudi Padwa/ Cheti Chand/ Vaisakhi/ Chaitra Navratri
|April 13
|Tuesday
|Jhulelal Jayanti
|April 13
|Tuesday
|Jallianwala Bagh Massacre
|April 13
|Tuesday
|Puthandu/ Vishu/ Bohag Bihu/ Pana Sankranti
|April 14
|Wednesday
|Ambedkar Jayanti
|April 14
|Wednesday
|Bisu Parba/ Pahela Baishakh
|April 15
|Thursday
|Gauri Puja
|April 15
|Thursday
|Matsya Jayanti
|April 15
|Thursday
|Gauri Puja
|April 15
|Thursday
|Vinayaka Chaturthi
|April 16
|Friday
|World Voice Day
|April 16
|Friday
|World Bleeding Disorders Awareness Day
|April 17
|Saturday
|World Hemophilia Day
|April 17
|Saturday
|Sri Lakshmi Panchami
|April 17
|Saturday
|International Day For Monuments and Sites
|April 18
|Sunday
|World Heritage Day
|April 18
|Sunday
|Ramanujacharya Jayanti
|April 18
|Sunday
|Climate Crisis Awareness and Action Week
|April 19-23
|Monday-Friday
|4/20 or 4:20 or 420 The marijuana holiday
|April 20
|Tuesday
|Administrative Professionals' Day in India
|April 21
|Wednesday
|Swaminarayan Jayanti
|April 21
|Wednesday
|Earth Day
|April 22
|Thursday
|International Mother Earth Day
|April 22
|Thursday
|Day of Silence
|April 23
|Friday
|UN English Language Day
|April 23
|Friday
|Kamada Ekadashi Vrat
|April 23
|Friday
|Vamana Dwadashi
|April 24
|Saturday
|World Immunization Week
|April 24-30
|Saturday-Friday
|World Malaria Day
|April 25
|Sunday
|Mahavir Jayanti / Mahavir Janma Kalyanak
|April 25
|Sunday
|International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day
|April 26
|Monday
|Chaitra Purnima
|April 27
|Tuesday
|Hanuman Jayanti
|April 27
|Tuesday
|World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021
|April 28
|Wednesday
|International Dance Day
|April 29
|Thursday
|International Jazz Day
|April 30
|Friday
|National Hairball Awareness Day
|April 30
|Friday
Just as you can see, April is filled with many important events and holidays for people across the world. We hope you enjoy these festivals while following the needed COVID-19 precautions and restrictions to stay safe. To know more about the traditions, rituals, customs and more about these festivals, stay tuned to LatestLY.
