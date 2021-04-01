Happy April, everyone! Another month went by, and here we are, at a new month of 2021. April begins with pranks and funny posts on the first day, as it is marked as April Fool’s Day. Again the month marks the start of a new financial year for the people in India. But just like the previous months, April too has a lot of events and festivals to follow. Some observations recall sad days in the past; other events are full of happiness and festivity. This what makes the yearly calendar so special, as the dates are full of bittersweet moments. Now that we arrive at another month of 2021, it is time to check the list of all important dates, significant fasts and International days set in the calendar month. April Fool’s Day, Easter Sunday, Basant Panchami, Chaitra Navratri, and more, check out April 2021 holidays calendar with festivals and events.

The first week of April marks the end of Christian’s observation of Holy Week, with Easter Sunday 2021 falling on April 4. There is the significant Hindu celebration of New Year, observed across regions in India with different names, such as Vaisakhi, Bohag Bihu, Chaitra Navratri, Gudi Padwa, Pohela Boishakh and more. April is also Sexual Assault Awareness Month, Stress Awareness Month, among others. Below, find out the list of April 2021 Holidays Calendar with festivals & events.

April 2021 Calendar: Festivals and International Days’ Dates, Schedule, and Timetable

Festival Date Day Odisha Day April 01 Thursday April Fools' Day April 01 Thursday Maundy Thursday April 01 Thursday National Burrito Day April 01 Thursday World Autism Awareness Day April 02 Friday International Children's Book Day April 02 Friday Rang Panchami April 02 Friday Good Friday April 02 Friday Sheetala Saptami April 03 Saturday Holy Saturday April 03 Saturday World Aquatic Animal Day April 03 Saturday International Pillow Fight Day April 03 Saturday Easter Sunday April 04 Sunday Sheetala Ashtami / Basoda Festival April 04 Sunday Easter Monday April 05 Monday National Maritime Day of India April 05 Monday Papmochani Ekadashi Vrat April 07 Wednesday World Health Day April 07 Wednesday Holocaust Remembrance Day (Yom HaShoah) April 07 Wednesday Day of Silence April 09 Friday National Winston Churchill Day April 09 Friday World Homeopathy Awareness Week April 10-16 Saturday-Friday World Homeopathy Day April 10 Saturday Oral, Head and Neck Cancer Awareness Week April 11-17 Sunday-Saturday Ramadan Starts April 12 Monday International Day of Human Space Flight April 12 Monday Ugadi/ Gudi Padwa/ Cheti Chand/ Vaisakhi/ Chaitra Navratri April 13 Tuesday Jhulelal Jayanti April 13 Tuesday Jallianwala Bagh Massacre April 13 Tuesday Puthandu/ Vishu/ Bohag Bihu/ Pana Sankranti April 14 Wednesday Ambedkar Jayanti April 14 Wednesday Bisu Parba/ Pahela Baishakh April 15 Thursday Gauri Puja April 15 Thursday Matsya Jayanti April 15 Thursday Gauri Puja April 15 Thursday Vinayaka Chaturthi April 16 Friday World Voice Day April 16 Friday World Bleeding Disorders Awareness Day April 17 Saturday World Hemophilia Day April 17 Saturday Sri Lakshmi Panchami April 17 Saturday International Day For Monuments and Sites April 18 Sunday World Heritage Day April 18 Sunday Ramanujacharya Jayanti April 18 Sunday Climate Crisis Awareness and Action Week April 19-23 Monday-Friday 4/20 or 4:20 or 420 The marijuana holiday April 20 Tuesday Administrative Professionals' Day in India April 21 Wednesday Swaminarayan Jayanti April 21 Wednesday Earth Day April 22 Thursday International Mother Earth Day April 22 Thursday Day of Silence April 23 Friday UN English Language Day April 23 Friday Kamada Ekadashi Vrat April 23 Friday Vamana Dwadashi April 24 Saturday World Immunization Week April 24-30 Saturday-Friday World Malaria Day April 25 Sunday Mahavir Jayanti / Mahavir Janma Kalyanak April 25 Sunday International Chernobyl Disaster Remembrance Day April 26 Monday Chaitra Purnima April 27 Tuesday Hanuman Jayanti April 27 Tuesday World Day for Safety and Health at Work 2021 April 28 Wednesday International Dance Day April 29 Thursday International Jazz Day April 30 Friday National Hairball Awareness Day April 30 Friday

Just as you can see, April is filled with many important events and holidays for people across the world. We hope you enjoy these festivals while following the needed COVID-19 precautions and restrictions to stay safe. To know more about the traditions, rituals, customs and more about these festivals, stay tuned to LatestLY.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 01, 2021 04:52 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).