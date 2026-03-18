Mumbai, March 18: The auspicious nine-day festival of Chaitra Navratri is set to begin on Thursday, March 19, 2026, marking the start of the Hindu New Year according to the Luni-solar calendar. Falling during the "Shukla Paksha" (waxing phase of the moon) in the month of Chaitra, the festival is dedicated to the worship of the nine forms of Goddess Durga, known as the Navadurga. The celebrations will culminate with Rama Navami on Friday, March 27, 2026, commemorating the birth of Lord Rama.

The festival carries immense spiritual significance as it coincides with the transition into the spring season (Vasanta Ritu). During these nine days, devotees observe fasts, perform special pujas, and participate in community prayers. The first day is marked by Ghatasthapana, the ceremonial installation of a sacred pot, which serves as the invocation of divine energy into the household. As the festival aligns with the beginning of the Vikram Samvat 2083, it is also celebrated as Ugadi in Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh, and Gudi Padwa in Maharashtra. When Is Ugadi 2026? Know the Significance, Shubh Muhurat, and Traditions.

Chaitra Navratri 2026: The 9-Day Calendar

Each day of Navratri is dedicated to a specific incarnation of Goddess Durga. The schedule for 2026 is as follows:

Day 1 (March 19): Ghatasthapana; Maa Shailputri Puja

Day 2 (March 20): Maa Brahmacharini Puja

Day 3 (March 21): Maa Chandraghanta Puja

Day 4 (March 22): Maa Kushmanda Puja

Day 5 (March 23): Maa Skandamata Puja

Day 6 (March 24): Maa Katyayani Puja

Day 7 (March 25): Maa Kalaratri Puja

Day 8 (March 26): Durga Ashtami; Maa Mahagauri Puja

Day 9 (March 27): Rama Navami; Maa Siddhidatri Puja

Auspicious Timings for Ghatasthapana

The most critical ritual of the first day is Ghatasthapana. For 2026, the Shubh Muhurat (auspicious window) for the ceremony is expected to fall during the early morning hours.

Ghatasthapana Muhurat: 06:18 AM to 10:15 AM (approximate)

Abhijit Muhurat: 12:05 PM to 12:53 PM

Devotees are advised to complete the rituals within these windows to ensure the successful invocation of the deity. The process involves sowing barley seeds (Jowar) in a clay pot, which represents growth and prosperity.

Rituals and Dietary Observances

Navratri is characterised by rigorous spiritual discipline. Many devotees observe a Vrat (fast), abstaining from grains, onions, and garlic. Instead, they consume "Sattvic" foods such as Sabudana (tapioca pearls), buckwheat flour (Kuttu ka Atta), and fresh fruits. Gudi Padwa 2026: Are Banks Closed on March 19? Check RBI Holiday List.

Daily rituals include the lighting of the Akhand Jyot (a lamp that stays lit for nine days), reciting the Durga Saptashati, and performing the Kanya Puja on the eighth or ninth day, where young girls are worshipped as living embodiments of the Goddess.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 18, 2026 11:16 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).