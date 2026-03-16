Mumbai, March 16: Gudi Padwa, the traditional Marathi New Year, is set to be celebrated on Thursday, March 19. As a major cultural milestone in Maharashtra and Goa, the festival brings significant changes to public and financial schedules. While residents prepare for traditional festivities and the hoisting of the Gudi, businesses and investors are closely tracking a "split" holiday status where banks will remain closed in several regions, but the equity markets will remain largely operational.

RBI Bank Holiday Status: Is Your Branch Closed on March 19?

According to the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) holiday calendar, Gudi Padwa (along with its regional equivalents like Ugadi and Telugu New Year) is classified as a holiday under the "Negotiable Instruments Act". Bank Holidays March 16-22: Banks To Remain Closed for 5 Days Next Week; Check Details.

Closed Regions: Banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar and Vijayawada will remain closed on March 19 for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra.

Banks in Belapur, Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, Panaji, Srinagar and Vijayawada will remain closed on March 19 for Gudhi Padwa/Ugadi Festival/Telugu New Year's Day/Sajibu Nongmapanba (Cheiraoba)/1st Navratra. Open Regions: In northern and eastern states where Gudi Padwa is not a primary state festival, banks will continue to operate as per their normal schedule.

While physical branches in the affected states will be shut, digital banking services, including UPI, IMPS, and Net Banking, will remain functional nationwide.

Stock Market Operations: NSE and BSE Status on Gudi Padwa

In a move that often surprises retail traders, the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will remain open for regular trading on Gudi Padwa, March 19.

Trading Segments: Trading in Equity (Cash), Derivatives (F&O), and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will follow the standard 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM window.

Trading in Equity (Cash), Derivatives (F&O), and the Securities Lending and Borrowing (SLB) segments will follow the standard 9:15 AM to 3:30 PM window. Exception: The Currency Derivatives segment will be closed for the day.

The Currency Derivatives segment will be closed for the day. Settlement Holiday: It is important to note that March 19 is a Settlement Holiday. While you can buy and sell shares, the actual transfer of funds and delivery of stocks (T+1 cycle) will be pushed to the next working day.

The 'Long Weekend' Effect Due to Gudi Padwa 2026

For many employees in Maharashtra and Karnataka, the 2026 calendar offers a strategic "micro-vacation" opportunity. Since Gudi Padwa falls on a Thursday, several private sector employees are opting to take leave on Friday, March 20, to create a four-day long weekend. This trend has already led to a surge in travel bookings for hill stations like Mahabaleshwar and Lonavala, as well as coastal retreats in Alibaug, according to travel industry reports from early March. Gudi Padwa 2026: Date, Pratipada Tithi Timings and Rituals for the Marathi New Year.

Gudi Padwa marks the beginning of the Chaitra month in the Hindu lunisolar calendar and is believed to be the day Lord Brahma created the universe. In 2026, the Pratipada Tithi begins early on March 19, aligning perfectly with sunrise, which is considered the most auspicious time for the "Gudi" ritual.

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(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Mar 16, 2026 10:19 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).