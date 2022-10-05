Diwali is the most significant and auspicious festival of the Hindu calendar, which is also known as Deepavali or the festival of lights. It is usually celebrated between October and November every year. Although the main Diwali Festival is the day of Lakshmi Puja, it is celebrated as a five-day festival with plenty of rituals involved during all the days. It starts with Dhanteras and ends with Bhai Dooj on the fifth day, with the main Diwali Festival being observed on the third day. It’s the festival of lights for a reason since everyone celebrating it adorns their houses with beautiful Rangolis, diyas, candles and lights. The lights depict hope, success, knowledge and fortune and illuminating all the houses together preaches the message of friendship and togetherness. As you prepare to celebrate the grand festival of Diwali 2022, here is everything you need to know about when is Diwali, its significance, Shubh Muhurat and Puja Videos and how this festival is celebrated in different parts of India. October 2022 Holidays Calendar With Major Festivals & Events: Gandhi Jayanti, Dussehra, Diwali, Halloween; List of Important Dates and Indian Bank Holidays for the Tenth Month.

When is Diwali 2022?

The main Diwali Festival will be celebrated on October 24, Monday in 2022. Various rituals of all the days of the festivals are performed according to the Shubh Muhurat timings. The festivities start with Dhanteras on October 22, when Lord Kuber, the God of wealth, and Goddess Lakshmi are worshipped. This day holds significance for the business community and people worship Goddess Lakshmi for wealth and prosperity. The second day is celebrated as Choti Diwali or Naraka Chaturdashi. It is believed that people observing Abhyanga Snan on this day can avoid going to Narak or hell. The day of Diwali is also called Lakshmi Puja when people pay tribute to their ancestors in the morning and perform Lakshmi Puja in the evening. The next day is Govardhan Puja, which usually falls one day after Diwali or after a gap of one day. It will be celebrated on October 26 this year and is celebrated as the day when Lord Krishna defeated God Indra. The final day is celebrated as Bhaiya Dooj when sisters pray for their brothers to have long and happy lives.

While in most parts of the country, Diwali celebrations begin with Dhanteras and end with Bhaiya Dooj, in Maharashtra, the festivities begin one day earlier on Govatsa Dwadashi and in Gujarat, the festivities begin two days earlier on Agyaras and end with Labh Panchami.

History and Significance of Diwali

Many mythological stories can be linked to the Diwali festival. It is widely believed that Diwali is celebrated because Lord Rama returned to his home in Ayodhya on this day after defeating Ravana on Dussehra. On his return, people lit earthen lamps and burst crackers to welcome their king, which is also why this tradition is followed to this day. Other legends of the day speak of Diwali celebrated as the union of Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Vishnu in heaven. In Bengal, this festival is celebrated to worship the most powerful form of Goddess Durga, which is Devi Kali.

How Diwali Is Celebrated in Different Parts of India

In North India, Diwali is an absolutely grand affair, with Melas or fairs being organized even weeks before the festival, and people exchanging gifts and sweets during the festival. People are sure to buy new clothes for the occasion of Lakshmi Puja and people enjoy feasting during this festival. People remember all their friends and family to wish them on this occasion. In Punjab, farmers start preparing for the harvest season and sow their first batch of seeds during this time. In West Bengal, Diwali day coincides with Kali Puja. In Goa, Naraka Chaturdashi is celebrated by parading effigies of Narkasur on the streets before they are burnt.

Diwali is the most significant festival in India, with people in different parts following plenty of rituals and customs to celebrate this festival in full swing. For everyone, Diwali celebrations are symbolic of the “good” and therefore there are many ways in which people love celebrating this festival. Wishing everyone a very Happy Diwali 2022!

