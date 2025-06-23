Ganesh Chaturthi, also known as Vinayaka Chaturthi is one of the most happening and joyful festivals that is celebrated across the globe, especially in Maharashtra. Well, the celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi is all about celebrating the birth of Lord Ganesha. Lord Ganesha is revered as the god who removes obstacles and worshipped for wisdom and new beginnings. During this festival, all the families come together to worship with devotion, faith and belief. People also decorate their homes, decorate Lord Ganesha and perform the puja by following all rituals. In this article, we have curated all the essential details of Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date, auspicious tithi, important timings of Vinayaka Chaturthi, history and significance to celebrate the grand festival. Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Time As per Odia Calendar: Know History, Rituals and Significance of Jagannath Rath Yatra, the Journey of Devotion and Cultural Heritage.

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date and Tithi

According to Drik Panchang, the Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 date and timing are as follows:

Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Date: August 27, 2025 (Wednesday)

August 27, 2025 (Wednesday) Ganesh Chaturthi 2025 Timings: Midday Ganesh Puja Muhurta starts from 11:05 AM to 01:39 PM. The duration is two hours and thirty four minutes.

Midday Ganesh Puja Muhurta starts from 11:05 AM to 01:39 PM. The duration is two hours and thirty four minutes. Chaturthi Tithi starts at 01:54 PM on August 26, 2025

Chaturthi date ends at 03:44 PM on August 27, 2025

Ganesh Chaturthi Rituals

During this festival of Ganesh Chaturthi, devotees perform various rituals. For example, they install Lord Ganesha’s idol at home or in the office and perform puja daily while doing the aarti. People also offer sweets like modaks to Lord Ganesha and chant the mantras. On the last day, they conclude the festival with the visarjan of the idol of Lord Ganesha in water. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Ganesh Chaturthi: History and Significance

The Maratha ruler, Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, started Ganesh Chaturthi. This festival is a public celebration that was started to promote cultural unity. During the time of the Indian freedom struggle, Bal Gangadhar Tilak popularised the festival to bring the people together to resist British rule. As per Hindu mythology, Lord Ganesha was created by Goddess Parvati using turmeric paste. All this was done to bring Lord Ganesha to life and guard her while she bathed. At that time, Lord Shiva was utterly unaware of Lord Ganesh's identity and tried to go inside. A fight broke out, and Ganesha's head was cut off. Shiva changed Ganesha's head to that of an elephant as a way to please Parvati, which is how he got his unique look.

Celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi gently reminds everyone to begin everything with a fresh start. The festival also teaches people to stay humble and face challenges with faith and courage.

