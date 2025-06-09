Jagannath Rath Yatra, Ratha Yatra or Chariot Festival is one of the most popular and sacred Hindu festivals devoted with great passion, especially in Puri, Odisha and other states of the country. This grand parade will happen in the year 2025, which will be a noteworthy event in the calendar of millions of followers from all over the world, specifically on Friday, June 27, 2025, as per the Odia calendar. It logs the chariot of Lord Jagannath, brother Balabhadra, and sister Subhadra from the lord’s temple of Jagannath, Shree Jagannath Temple in Puri, to their aunt’s temple, Shree Gundicha Temple in Puri. Puri Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date and Full Schedule: What Is the Significance of Rath Yatra? Grand Procession Details, Religious and Cultural Importance of Odisha’s Chariot Festival.

Jagannath Rath Yatra 2025 Date, Time & Significance

Jagannath Rath Yatra will begin on Friday, June 27, 2025. It is celebrated on the second day of the Shukla Paksha of the Ashadha month. The journey is taken on an elaborate chariot festival known as Ratha Yatra, in which Lord Jagannath is accompanied by his siblings. These are well-built wooden chariots with round-shaped pulls by thousands of believers, thus displaying a true face of absolute devotion. This function is not only a religious demonstration but a rightful representation of all the cultural aspects of Indian music, elaborate dance moves, and exclusive ceremonial activities.

Cultural Heritage of Jagannath Rath Yatra

Significantly, apart from the religious partitions, Ratha Yatra is an example of cultural history in India. It has a massive reception to the cultural dance, art, and craft, and various community affairs to embrace the rich culture. Boys in dwarfs, women with high-pitched voices, and men in loincloths with conical hats yelling are all a part of the yatra, which brings the tem­poral festival alive through ‘colour and sound’, as most travelogues like to describe it, for its profound impact on the con­sciousness of festival-goers. Hindu Festivals Calendar 2025: Know Dates of Holi, Chaitra Navratri, Durga Puja, Ganesh Chaturthi, Diwali and Other Major Festivals in India.

Originally from India, the Ratha Yatra festival is now celebrated in different parts of the world, such as New York, London, and Melbourne. This festival represents unity in devotion, as it unites people from diverse cultures.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jun 09, 2025 01:36 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).