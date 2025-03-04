Panchayati Raj Diwas in Odisha is celebrated every year on March 5 to mark the birth anniversary of Biju Patnaik, the former Chief Minister of Odisha and a pioneer of decentralisation and grassroots governance. However, the ruling state BJP government has moved the Panchayati Raj Diwas date from March 5 to April 24, delinking the observance from Biju Patnaik's birth anniversary, much to the hue and cry in the political corridors. So, when is Panchayati Raj Diwas 2025? Panchayati Raj Diwas highlights the importance of the Panchayati Raj system in strengthening rural democracy and empowering local self-governance. Under this system, villages are administered by elected representatives, ensuring that development initiatives reach the grassroots level and that people actively participate in decision-making processes.

Biju Patnaik, whose full name was Bijayananda Patnaik, was a renowned Indian figure, who served two terms as the Chief Minister of Odisha. He served as the 3rd Chief Minister of the State of Odisha from 1961 to 1963 and from 1990 to 1995. He is the father of Naveen Patnaik, also a former CM of Odisha. In this article, let’s know more about Panchayati Raj Diwas 2025 date and the significance of the annual event in Odisha. March 2025 Holidays and Festivals Calendar: List of Important Dates and Events in the Third Month of the Year.

Panchayati Raj Diwas 2025 in Odisha

Panchayati Raj Diwas in Odisha was annually celebrated on March 5, the birth date of Biju Patnaik, the former Chief Minister of Odisha. But, the observance date has now been changed to April 24 by the ruling state government. Biju Patnaik's Birth Anniversary No Longer Be Celebrated as Panchayati Raj Diwas in Odisha: Govt.

Panchayati Raj Diwas Significance

Panchayati Raj Diwas holds great significance in Odisha as the day honours the contributions and the great work of Biju Patnaik. The Government of Odisha has named several institutions after the name of Biju Patnaik like Biju Patnaik Airport at Bhubaneswar, the Biju Patnaik University of Technology, Biju Patnaik Stadium at Nalco Nagar, Angul, etc. His son Naveen Patnaik made his birthday March 5 as the Panchayat Raj Divas, a holiday in Odisha in his memory.

