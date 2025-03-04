Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], March 4 (ANI): The Odisha government will celebrate the Panchayati Raj Diwas on April 24 instead of observing the same on March 5, the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik, according to an official statement.

The state BJP government on Monday said it will observe March 5 as the former CM's birth anniversary and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day,' as has been celebrated for decades. Further, no Government holiday on March 5, a statement from the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) said.

Though March 5 has been celebrated as 'Panchayati Raj Divas' in Odisha every year, this time, the day will be observed on April 24, in alignment with the national observance, it said.

"Odisha Govt will no more observe Panchayati Raj Divas on 5th March, Which Is Biju Babu's Birthday . Instead, Panchayati Raj Divas will be observed on April 24. The new date was approved by the CM today. March 5 is the birth anniversary of Odisha's legendary leader, Biju Patnaik. The state BJP government has decided to celebrate March 5 as the birth anniversary of former chief minister Biju Patnaik and not as 'Panchayati Raj Day'. Besides that, the Odisha government has also canceled the holiday on that day," said the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) in a statement today.

While Odisha observed 'Panchayati Raj Day' on March 5 since the 1990s to coincide with Biju Patnaik's birthday, the national 'Panchayati Raj Day' is celebrated on April 24. On this day, awards are given to Panchayat representatives from various states, including the Rashtriya Gaurav Gram Sabha Award and others.

The state government's announcement came hours after the opposition Biju Janata Dal (BJD) asked the state government to clarify its stand on the celebration of the Panchayati Raj Divas on March 5.

Speaking to ANI, BJD Vice-President and former Odisha Minister Debi Prasad Mishra said, "...The Odisha government used to celebrate Panchayat Raj Diwas on the birthday of the late Biju Patnaik, a famous freedom fighter of India."

"The dilly-dallying of the present government, the 109th birthday of Biju Patnaik, is going to be celebrated the day after tomorrow. Yet the government has given no communication to the collector. ...How will they celebrate it? They are confused...They should immediately take a decision and without any delay, they should celebrate it as Biju Patnaik is above party," Mishra added. (ANI)

