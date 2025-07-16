The auspicious month of Sawan 2025, also known as Shravan, has begun for the Indian regions that follow the Hindu Purnimanta calendar. Meanwhile, the regions following the Amanta Lunar calendar will observe Sawan from July 25, and the holy month will end on August 23. The auspicious Shravan Maas is dedicated to Lord Shiva, and devotees observe stringent fasting rules and rituals to seek the blessings of the Hindu god. Shivaratri, also called Shivratri, which falls during Shravan month, is known as Sawan Shivaratri, or Sawan Shivratri. As the entire month is dedicated to perform Shiv Puja, Masa Shivratri during Sawan month is considered highly auspicious. Sawan Shivaratri 2025 falls on July 23. Ahead of the festival, we bring you Shravan Shivaratri 2025 date, Nishita Kaal puja muhurat, Chaturdashi tithi, important timings, rituals and significance as you gear up for the auspicious day. Sawan 2025 Festivals Full List: Check Dates of the Auspicious Hindu Festivals Celebrated in Maharashtra During Shravan Maas.

Sawan Shivratri 2025 Date

According to Drik Panchang, Sawan Shivratri 2025 is on July 23. Masa Shivratri is dedicated to observing fasts and worshipping the Shiva Linga throughout the year. Shivaratri, which falls during the Sawan month, is known as Sawan Shivaratri. However, the significant Shivaratri, known as the Maha Shivaratri, falls during February or March, corresponding to the Phalguna month. Sawan Mahina Start and End Dates, Rituals and Significance To Celebrate the Holy Month of Lord Shiva.

Sawan Shivratri Important Timings

Nishita Kaal Puja Time - 12:07 AM to 12:48 AM, July 24

Shivaratri Parana Time - 05:38 AM, July 24

Ratri First Prahar Puja Time - 07:17 PM to 09:53 PM

Ratri Second Prahar Puja Time - 09:53 PM to 12:28 AM, July 24

Ratri Third Prahar Puja Time - 12:28 AM to 03:03 AM, July 24

Ratri Fourth Prahar Puja Time - 03:03 AM to 05:38 AM, July 24

Chaturdashi Tithi Begins - 04:39 AM on July 23

Chaturdashi Tithi Ends - 02:28 AM on July 24

Sawan Shivratri Significance and Rituals

Shivratri, which falls during the Shravan month, is considered highly auspicious for Shiva devotees. Famous Shiva temples across India arrange special pujas and darshan during the Sawan month. Legends associated with Sawan Shivratri state that this is the time when Lord Shiva drank the poison that emerged during the Samudra Manthan, saving the universe from destruction. Many also believe that on this day, Goddess Parvati fasted to win the heart of Lord Shiva, offering prayers with devotion. Sawan is believed to be the month when nature blossoms and spiritual energies are heightened.

Sawan Shivratri is an ideal time to deepen spiritual practice. Devotees observe a full-day Vrat on Sawan Shivratri, often consuming only fruits, milk and water. Some also keep a Nirjala Vrat, refraining from both food and water. The fast is broken the next day, after performing the rituals before the Chaturdashi tithi ends. One of the core rituals of Sawan Shivratri is the Jal Abhishek of the Shiva Linga, which involves sacred substances such as Ganga jal, milk, curd, honey, ghee, and sugar. Bilva leaves, white flowers, sandalwood paste and dhatura are offered to Lord Shiva.

Chanting Om Namah Shivaya and deep meditation are encouraged throughout the Shravan month. It’s a sacred opportunity to reconnect with Lord Shiva.

(Disclaimer: The information provided here is based on beliefs and legends only. Before applying any information in real life, consult the concerned expert.)

