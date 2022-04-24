World Immunization Week is celebrated every year during the last week of April. This year World Immunization Week is being observed from April 24 to April 30. Its main objective is to promote and encourage the use of vaccines to protect people of all ages from diseases. Every year millions of lives are saved around the world by vaccination. Despite this, about 20 million children in the world still do not get the vaccines they need, and many teenagers, adults and the elderly do not get the necessary vaccines. The World Health Organization has launched the 'World Immunization Week' 2022 campaign. Under this campaign, people are also to be made aware of the importance of complete vaccination throughout life. Along with this, all the citizens of the world have to be requested to join it.

World Immunization Week 2022 Date, Theme & Significance

The main objective of World Immunization Week, celebrated every year on April 24, is to reduce the cost of vaccines for children and the world community. It also aims at informing and showing people how vaccine forms the basis of a healthy life. If you imagine a healthy and happy world then it is incomplete without vaccines. It is worth noting that many vaccination schemes are being run in India, in which Mission Indradhanush, Intensive Mission Indradhanush and NHP Indradhanush Vaccination are prominent. While complete vaccination of pregnant women is aimed via Mission Indradhanush, under Intensive Mission Indradhanush, every child below two years of age and pregnant women who have not taken the vaccine for some reason are given the vaccine. Under the NHP Indradhanush vaccination program, the idea is to make parents aware of the vaccination benefits for children. Vaccines are being given in the country for diseases like whooping cough, tetanus, polio, measles, measles-rubella, hepatitis B, meningitis and pneumonia.

How Do Vaccines Work?

Vaccination is the process by which a person is made immune or resistant to an infectious disease. Vaccines are substances that stimulate the body's own immune system to protect a person from subsequent infection or disease.

When the whole world was fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, within a year of the pandemic, the world developed several vaccines. The process of vaccination has started and is going on in full swing.

