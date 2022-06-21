World music day is an annual celebration of music. It is celebrated worldwide every year on June 21. So, its time to enjoy your favourite music and the emotion that comes with it. World Music Day is also known as Music Day, Make Music Day or Fete de la Musique. On this day many free concerts are organised worldwide where musicians play music not for money but for fun. As you celebrate World Music Day 2022, we at LatestLY, have curated quotes that you can download and send to one and all to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Pakistani Man Siyal Khan's Tuneful Rendition Of 'Mere Haath Mein' on Sarod is a Blessing For the Ears

The first-day all-day-long musical celebration on the summer solstice was organised by Jack Lang, Minister of Culture of France as well as Maurice Fleurite in Paris in 1982. Later it was celebrated in 120 countries around the world. Here are quotes that you can download and send to all your near and dear ones to wish them Happy World Music Day 2022 with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Celebrate The Day With Quotes On Music By Legends Like Bob Marley, Elton John And More.

Quote For Music Reads: Music Gives a Soul to the Universe, Wings to the Mind, Flight to the Imagination, and Life to Everything. – Plato

Quote For Music Reads: One Good Thing About Music, When It Hits You, You Feel No Pain. Bob Marley

Quote For Music Reads: Where Words Leave Off, Music Begins. – Heinrich Heine

Quote For Music Reads: Music Is the Great Uniter. An Incredible Force. Something That People Who Differ on Everything and Anything Else Can Have in Common.- Sarah Dessen, Just Listen

Quote For Music Reads: Music Is the Art Which Is Most Nigh to Tears and Memory. – Oscar Wilde

The main purpose of World Music Day is to encourage and promote amateur and professional music artists to perform in the streets under the slogan ‘Make Music’. This day also promotes organising free music concerts for the public. Who wouldn’t love to have such concerts free of cost? Here are quotes that you can download and send to all your music lover friends to wish them on this day with WhatsApp stickers, GIF images, HD wallpapers and SMS. Wishing everyone Happy World Music Day 2022!

