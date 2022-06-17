A young Rebab player and political science student from Khyber, Pakhtunkhwa, is currently ruling the world of music with his mesmerizing performance. The artist was seen playing a beautiful rendition of the Bollywood track "Mere Hath Mei Tera Hath Hai" from the movie Fanna, and he had hit the right chords. As we celebrate World Music Day on the 21st of June, let's start with blessing our souls by tuning in with the delightful melody by Siyal Khan. World Music Day 2022 Date & Significance: Know History, Celebration Ideas, Purpose – Everything You Need To Understand About Fête De La Musique.

World Music Day 2022 Special:

Mere hath mai tera hath ho. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/yFlUCpN32h — Siyal Khan (@siyaltunes) June 13, 2022

