World Sparrow Day 2020: Date, History And Significance of Day to Raise Awareness About Sparrows

Sparrows (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Every year, March 20 is observed as World Sparrow Day. This day is designated to raise awareness about sparrows and other common birds to urban environments, and threats to their populations. World Sparrow Day 2020 falls on Friday. Crows and sparrows are the most common birds seen everywhere, but the situation isn't so more as the house sparrow is on the verge of extinction due to human activities. Tiny Bird’s Victory Pose After It Managed to Escape from its Prey is Motivating (See Pic).

The designated day for sparrows began following an international initiative by the Nature Forever Society of India in collaboration with Eco-Sys Action Foundation (France). There are also numerous organisations worldwide that work in collaboration for the day. The theme for this year is "I Love Sparrow." Where Are All the Sparrows in India Gone and How Can We Help?

The house sparrow was once the most common bird, but in past few years, their population has been on decline. "The decline of the house sparrow is an indicator of the continuous degradation the environment around us is facing. It is also a warning bell that alerts us about the possible detrimental effects on our health and wellbeing," worldsparrowday.org said.

The reason for celebrating the World Sparrow Day is not only to celebrate the event for a day but to use it as a program to stress the need to save sparrows as well as urban biodiversity. It aims to provide a common ground for people from different parts of the globe to come together that can play an important role in spreading awareness of conserving biodiversity or species of lower conservation status.