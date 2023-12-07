Every year, Worldwide Candle Lighting Day is observed on the second Sunday in December worldwide. This day is dedicated to remembering children who have died, regardless of age, nationality, or the circumstances of their death. Worldwide Candle Lighting Day 2023 will be observed this year on Monday, December 10. It is an occasion for grieving families and individuals to unite in a spirit of unity and support. The main highlight of Worldwide Candle Lighting Day is a global candle-lighting ceremony, which aims to offer solace and support to bereaved parents, siblings, relatives, and friends. The day serves as a reminder that these children are never forgotten and that their memory continues to live on in the hearts of those who loved them. Scroll down to learn more about the Worldwide Candle Lighting Day 2023 date, history, and the significance of the global event. Pregnancy and Infant Loss Remembrance Day: Know All About the Global Event That Focusses on Pregnancy Loss and Infant Death.

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day 2023 Date

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day 2023 will be observed on Monday, December 10.

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day History

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day was initiated in 1997 by The Compassionate Friends, a worldwide organization that provides support and resources for families grieving the loss of a child. The annual observance aimed to unite the families of the kids who departed way too soon. The day serves as an opportunity for people to find comfort in the remembrance of their loved ones. Worldwide Candle Lighting Day is believed to be the world’s largest candlelighting ceremony.

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day Significance

Worldwide Candle Lighting Day aims to raise awareness about the impact of losing a child and support bereaved families in their healing journey. On this day, families and friends light candles in memory of their lost children, creating a wave of light that moves across time zones. Apart from candle-lighting ceremonies, several events like memorial services and gatherings are organized by communities, support groups, and organiations to offer support and solidarity to those affected by the loss of a child.

