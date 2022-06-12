Herbs and spices have been used for more than hundreds of years. Apart from adding flavour to the food, each one of them has specific health benefits. National Herbs and Spices Day recognise the diversity and quality of fresh and dried herbs and spices used in cooking. It is celebrated every year on June 10. Though there is no information about the origin of National Herbs and Spices Day, it has been officially observed since 2015. We at LatestLY, have curated a list of health benefits that you can enjoy by having these herbs and spices. Know About 5 Different Herbal Teas and Their Health Benefits

1. Cinnamon

Cinnamon (Photo Credits: Public Domain Pics)

Cinnamon is found in almost all sorts of recipes and baked items. It contains cinnamaldehyde, which is responsible for its medicinal properties. It contains antioxidants which help fight inflammation and has been shown to lower cholesterol and triglycerides in the blood.

2. Peppermint

Peppermint Tea (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

Peppermint oil helps in pain management in irritable bowel syndrome. Also, aromatherapy helps fight nausea.

3. Turmeric

Turmeric (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

This yellow powder is known for its numerous medicinal properties. It contains curcumin which is a powerful antioxidant and helps fight oxidative damage.

4. Basil

Basil for Acidity (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

It is a sacred herb in India. It can inhibit the growth of bacteria, yeast and moulds and also boosts the function of the immune system by increasing certain immune cells in the blood.

5. Ginger

(Picture source: Brett_Hondow/ Pixabay)

Ginger is a popular spice that helps treat nausea and has anti-inflammatory properties that help in pain management.

6. Fenugreek

Fenugreek (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

Fenugreek contains plant protein 4 hydroxyleucine which can improve the function of the hormone insulin. Therefore, it helps improve blood sugar levels.

7. Garlic

Garlic (Photo Credits: Public Domains Pictures)

In ancient times, garlic was known for its medicinal properties. It is helpful in combatting sicknesses including the common cold.

Enjoy the fresh and dried herbs and spices in your food not just with their flavour but also with their health benefits.

