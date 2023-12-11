Christmas is a joyous and festive occasion celebrated globally, marking the birth of Jesus Christ in Christian traditions. Beyond its religious significance, Christmas has evolved into a cultural celebration characterized by gift-giving, decorations, and, of course, special meals.

One of the quintessential elements of Christmas feasts is the main course, which varies widely across cultures. Roast turkey, glazed ham, and prime rib are popular choices in Western countries, while other regions may opt for specialities like tamales, lechón, or fish dishes. As you celebrate Christmas 2023, we at LatestLY have put together a list of 10 Christmas foods that you must enjoy on the festive day. From Roast Turkey to Capon, 5 Dishes That Must Be on the Christmas Dinner Menu.

1. Roast Turkey

In many Western countries, especially in the United States and the United Kingdom, roast turkey is a traditional centrepiece for Christmas dinner. It's often served with stuffing, gravy, and cranberry sauce.

Roast Turkey (Photo Credits: NeedPix)

2. Christmas Ham

Glazed ham is a popular choice for Christmas in many countries. The ham is often baked or roasted and coated with a sweet glaze. From Christmas Pudding to Stollen, 5 Desserts From Around the World That Will Make Your Sweet Tooth Happy on the Festive Day.

Christmas Ham (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Christmas Pudding

A rich and dense steamed or boiled dessert filled with dried fruits, suet, spices, and often soaked in alcohol. It's a classic Christmas dessert in the UK.

Christmas Pudding (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Gingerbread

Gingerbread cookies, houses, and cakes are popular during the Christmas season. They are often shaped like festive figures or decorated with icing and candies.

Gingerbread Cookies (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

5. Panettone

A sweet Italian bread loaf originating from Milan, usually enjoyed during the Christmas season. It's often filled with candied fruits and raisins.

Panettone (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

6. Tamales

In many Latin American countries, tamales are a traditional Christmas dish. These are made from masa (a dough made from corn) and filled with meats, cheese, or other ingredients.

Tamales (Photo Credits: Flickr)

7. Bûche de Noël (Yule Log Cake)

A French dessert shaped like a log, often made of sponge cake and buttercream, designed to resemble a yule log. It's a popular Christmas dessert in France.

Yule Log (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

8. Lechón (Roast Pig)

In some Hispanic cultures, especially in the Caribbean and parts of Latin America, a roasted pig is a common Christmas dish.

Lechón (Photo Credits: peakpx)

9. Kūčios

In Lithuania, a traditional Christmas Eve dinner called Kūčios includes twelve meatless dishes, symbolizing the twelve apostles.

Representational Image of Christmas Dinner (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

10. Osechi-ryōri

In Japan, Osechi-ryōri is a special New Year's meal, but it is often prepared in advance and enjoyed during the Christmas season as well. The meal consists of a variety of colourful and symbolic dishes.

Osechi-ryōri (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These are just a few examples, and there are countless other regional variations and unique dishes enjoyed during the Christmas season worldwide.

Wishing everyone Merry Christmas 2023!

