Christmas is a joyous annual celebration observed on December 25, commemorating the birth of Jesus Christ in Christian tradition. It has evolved into a widely celebrated cultural and festive occasion, marked by exchanging gifts, festive decorations, and special meals. Christmas traditional foods vary widely across cultures, but some common elements can be found in many celebrations. Roast turkey or ham is a popular choice in many Western cultures, often accompanied by stuffing, cranberry sauce, and roasted vegetables. In some European countries, a Christmas feast might feature roast goose, duck, or pork. Christmas Lights Glitter Across London as Festival Approaches.

Additionally, various types of bread, such as panettone in Italy or stollen in Germany, are popular Christmas treats. As you celebrate Christmas 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of traditional dishes you can try for the day. Prepare These Flavourful Dishes for Your Family and Celebrate the Festive Day in a Delicious Way!

1. Roast Turkey (United States, United Kingdom)

A classic centrepiece for Christmas dinners in many Western countries, roast turkey is often stuffed and served with cranberry sauce, gravy, and a variety of side dishes. It symbolises a bountiful feast and is a staple in American and British holiday traditions.

Roasted Turkey (Photo Credits: RawPixel)

2. Bacalhau à Brás (Portugal)

In Portugal, bacalhau, or salted codfish, is a traditional Christmas dish. There are numerous ways to prepare it, but one popular method is Bacalhau à Brás, where the cod is shredded and mixed with onions, potatoes, and eggs.

Bacalhau à Brás (Photo Credits: Flickr)

3. Feijoada (Brazil)

In Brazil, Christmas often includes a festive feast featuring feijoada, a hearty black bean stew with pork, sausages, and beef. It's a flavourful and comforting dish enjoyed during holiday gatherings.

Feijoada (Photo Credits: Flickr)

4. Tamales (Mexico)

Tamales are a beloved Christmas tradition in Mexico. These are masa (corn dough) filled with various ingredients like meats, cheese, or chilies, wrapped in corn husks, and steamed. Making tamales is a communal activity often involving family members.

Tamales (Photo Credits: Flickr)

5. Capon (Italy)

In Italy, particularly in the northern regions, capon, a castrated rooster, is a popular Christmas dish. Roasted or braised, it is prized for its tender and flavourful meat, symbolising a festive and special occasion.

Roasted Turkey (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The specific dishes can vary widely based on cultural and regional traditions, but the emphasis on festive and indulgent foods is a common theme during the Christmas season.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 12:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).