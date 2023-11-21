Christmas is observed every year on December 25. On this day, families and friends come together to share love and warmth, often participating in various traditions like decorating Christmas trees, singing carols, and attending church services. The holiday season is synonymous with joy, warmth, and a delicious array of Christmas desserts that grace tables worldwide. From time-honoured traditions to regional specialities, these festive treats add a sweet note to the celebrations, bringing families and friends together in the spirit of indulgence and merriment. As you celebrate Christmas 2023, we at LatestLY have curated a collection of Christmas desserts that you can try as a part of the celebrations of the festival. Rum & Raisin Cake, Cookies, Pudding, & More: These 7 Sweet Treats Will ‘Bake’ You Happy.

1. Christmas Pudding (United Kingdom)

Also known as plum pudding, this dense, steamed or boiled dessert is filled with dried fruits, suet, and spices. It is traditionally served with a sprig of holly on top and flambéed with brandy before being enjoyed.

Christmas Pudding (Photo Credits: publicdomainpictures.net)

2. Yule Log (Bûche de Noël - France)

This French dessert mimics a log, made of sponge cake rolled with layers of cream or buttercream and often decorated with chocolate ganache to resemble bark. It's a festive and delicious centrepiece.

Yule Log (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

3. Panettone (Italy)

A sweet, dome-shaped bread studded with candied fruits and raisins, panettone is an Italian Christmas classic. It is often enjoyed with coffee or sweet wine during the holiday season.

Panettone (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

4. Gingerbread Cookies (Various Countries)

Popular in many cultures, gingerbread cookies are often shaped like festive figures and decorated with icing or sugar. In some places, they are used to build gingerbread houses as part of holiday decorations.

Gingerbread Cookies (Photo Credits: Needpix)

5. Stollen (Germany)

Stollen is a German Christmas fruitcake filled with nuts, dried fruits, and spices and typically dusted with powdered sugar. It has a rich history and is a cherished holiday treat.

Stollen (Photo Credits: Wikimedia Commons)

These desserts satisfy sweet cravings and add a festive touch to holiday gatherings, bringing people together to share in the joy of the season.

Wishing everyone a Merry Christmas 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 21, 2023 01:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).