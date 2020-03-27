Dalgona Coffee Recipes: Here's How to Brew the Perfect Beverage Quickly at Home; Watch Videos of Whipped Coffee Going Viral on Social Media

Dalgona coffee recipes (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you craving for some really good coffee as you sit within your homes? Well, the coronavirus crisis situation may have shut out your favourite shops and stores but that does not mean you can't brew your own. If you're scrolling through social media networks, then by now you should have come across the viral trend of Dalgona Coffee. This thick coffee is made with the most regular ingredients but it is presented and blended in such a way that it has caught everyone's fancy. And it barely takes a few minutes to make! To make it easier, we have got you three recipes of the same coffee, so based on your preferences, you can get the perfect brew.

Dalgona Coffee Recipe

Ingredients

Instant coffee

White sugar

Hot water

Milk

Ice

Choco chips/ cocoa powder (optional)

Steps

Take about 1 tbsp of coffee. If you like strong coffee then take some more.

Take 1 tbsp of sugar (white/brown). Again if you don't want too sweet then you can decide upon a ratio.

Take 1 to 1 1/2 spoon of hot water.

Whisk it thoroughly till it forms a foam. Use a hand blender to whisk it faster.

In a cup, put 2-3 cubes of ice. Pour milk over it.

Now top the milk with the coffee foam.

You can top it with some cocoa powder or chocolate chips if you like.

Your Dalgona coffee is ready!

You can also try it with hot milk if you like, but the foam might not stay that well on hot milk.

Watch Video of How to Make Dalgona Coffee:

The above recipe is for basic Dalgona coffee, but you can also make some other versions using various ingredients like strawberry milk or with chocolate. We give you two more recipes.

Watch Video of Making Dalgona Coffee With Strawberry Mix:

Watch Video of Dalgona Coffee With Jelly:

You can also brew the coffee with jelly. The trend is still very new and we are likely to see more versions of it coming soon. Remember the essence of this coffee lies in how thick is the blend and how the foam turns out. So whisk till you achieve a thick consistency and do not add a lot of water, so that it retains the texture. Do try out these recipes.