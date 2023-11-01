Karnataka Rajyotsava Day will be celebrated on November 1, 2023. Karnataka Rajyotsava Day 2023 is of immense significance for the people of Karnataka as it commemorates the formation of the state of Karnataka. This day symbolizes Karnataka's emergence as a distinct state, separate from the larger state of Madras (now Tamil Nadu), after the reorganization of states on linguistic grounds in 1956. A dry day will be observed in the state on the occasion of Karnataka Formation Day 2023. The government has prohibited the sale of alcoholic beverages in bars, liquor shops, restaurants and clubs on the occasion of Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023.

The state of Karnataka is renowned for its diverse and vibrant culture, which encompasses a multitude of linguistic, ethnic, and artistic traditions. Karnataka Rajyotsava 2023, also known as Karnataka Formation Day 2023, is a day for the people of the state to express their deep-rooted love and pride for their homeland.

One must know the rules and regulations regarding Dry Days observed in the country before consuming alcohol. Here's a complete list of dry days observed in the country in the year 2023.

Dry Days in 2023 Full List:

Dry Days in Bengaluru in 2023 List: Know All the Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars in the Cityhttps://t.co/cHyLML6by0 — LatestLY (@latestly) October 28, 2023

A day on which no liquor shall be sold on the licensed premises is called a Dry Day, and for each year, the dates of some dry days may differ. One must know the rules and regulations regarding Dry Days observed in the country before consuming alcohol. Wish you all a very Happy Karnataka Formation Day 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 01, 2023 07:00 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).