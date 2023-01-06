The new year 2023 is here, and with it comes the excitement for another year filled with new opportunities to create happy memories across various festivals and occasions. The New Year also brings a renewed list of dry days that people like to keep track of to ensure their celebrations are unhindered. While we are all aware of national holidays like Republic Day, Independence Day and Gandhi Jayanti — when alcohol is unavailable at restaurants and bars — other festivals are observed as dry days in various parts of the country. A handy Dry Days In India 2023 list is sure to help ensure your plans for the year are unhindered. Dry Days in Delhi 2023 List: Check Complete Calendar With Festivals and Dates When Alcohol Is Not for Sale in the Capital City of India.

Dry Days, as the name suggests, are days when alcohol is not available in public spaces. From bars and pubs to liquor stores, all the stores are closed or cannot serve alcohol. In addition to the national dry days, which are observed during festivals like Diwali, Makar Sankranti, etc., there are other festivals and events observed as dry days in specific states. For example, May 1, Maharashtra Day, is a dry day in the state. Similarly, Guru Purnima, which will be celebrated on July 3, is also a dry day in Delhi and Maharashtra. Dry Days in 2023 in Mumbai: Check Full Calendar With Dates When Alcohol Will Not Be Available for Sale in Liquor Stores, Pubs & Bars in India’s Economic Capital.

Complete List of Dry Days in India 2023

Date Day Festival/Event States Observing Dry Day Dry Days in January 2023 January 14, 2023 Saturday Makar Sankranti January 26, 2023 Thursday Republic Day January 30, 2023 Monday Mahatma Gandhi Death Anniversary Maharashtra Dry Days in February 2023 February 15, 2023 Wednesday Swami Dayanand Saraswati Jayanti February 18, 2023 Saturday Mahashivratri February 19, 2023 Sunday Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti Maharashtra Dry Days in March 2023 March 8, 2023 Wednesday Holi March 30, 2023 Thursday Ram Navami Dry Days in April 2023 April 4, 2023 Tuesday Mahavir Jayanti April 7, 2023 Friday Good Friday April 14, 2023 Friday Ambedkar Jayanti April 22, 2023 Saturday Eid ul-Fitr Dry Days in May 2023 May 1, 2023 Monday Maharashtra Day Maharashtra Dry Days in June 2023 June 29, 2023 Thursday Ashadi Ekadashi Dry days in July 2023 July 3, 2023 Monday Guru Purnima Delhi and Maharashtra July 29, 2023 Saturday Muharram Dry Days in August 2023 August 15, 2023 Tuesday Independence Day Dry Days in September 2023 September 6, 2023 Wednesday Janmashtami September 19, 2023 Tuesday Ganesh Chaturthi September 28, 2023 Thursday Anant Chaturdashi & Eid-e-Milad Dry days in October 2023 October 2, 2023 Monday Gandhi Jayanti October 8, 2023 Sunday Prohibition Week Maharashtra October 24, 2023 Tuesday Dussehra October 28, 2023 Saturday Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti Dry Days in November 2023 November 12, 2023 Sunday Diwali November 23, 2023 Thursday Kartiki Ekadashi November 27, 2023 Monday Guru Nanak Jayanti Dry Days in December 2023 December 25, 2023 Monday Christmas

We hope this list helps you plan for your parties and plans in the coming year! Happy New Year, 2023!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 06, 2023 02:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).