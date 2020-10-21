How’s your pujo vibe? Given the pandemic, the celebration is sure to be limited as compared to the previous years, but can it dampen your pujo spirit? No way! Durga Puja 2020 kick-starts from October 22 with Sasthi being the first day. The festival means happiness, positivity and everything fun, painting the cities and town with joy. Not only devotions, Durga Puja, is associated with so many other traditions and the most famous has to be the plethora of food. The five-day fiesta of happiness is incomplete with the delicious recipes that Bongs swear by. Luchi and kosha mangsho, chingri malai curry, mishti doi, and many more, in this article, we bring you tasty delicacies and its recipe videos that can be made at home so that you don’t miss out on anything!

Luchi and Kosha Mangsho

Luchi is the Bengali cousin of pooris. However, it is not made in wheat flour but maida, which makes it softer than puris. No breakfast can ever be completed during pujo without the fried and delicious luchis, best accompanied by Kosha Mangsho. The rich and tender taste of mutton curry, with hot and crispy luchi, makes it a delightful combo no one can miss out.

Ilish Bhapa

When you talk about Bengali delicacies, the list will be empty if it does not contain, Ilish bhapa—a dish crafted in mustard sauce and steamed that gives it a soul-warming aroma. You can prepare it in a steamer, pressure cooker or oven and it is a finger-licking dish.

Aloo Posto

Aloo Posto is basically potatoes in poppy seeds. It is a favourite item, and Bengalis love to eat with Khichdi or luchi. There is a tactic to prepare this dish, and the video shall guide you because if you roast the seeds too much, it will end up having a bitter taste.

Ghugni

A street food dish, ghugni is prepared using white peas and again can be a great accompany with luchi, garnished with the side of chopped onions. The snack recipe is a must-have during Durga Puja, and bongs love to eat a plate full of ghugni, while taking a break from Pandal hopping.

Chingri Malai Curry

A Bengali coconut shrimp curry, Chingri Malai Curry is another recipe that is prepared by Bengalis during Durga puja. The shrimp is sautéed in coconut milk along with sweet-scented spices. The aromatic and silky curry is well served with steamed white rice; it tastes so heavenly that you will keep wanting to have more.

Mishti Doi

If you are eating so many variants of rich dishes, you will need some sweet to give it an appropriate ending. Also best known as sweet curd, mishti doi is a must-have dessert, and it has the goodness of milk and sugar. Served in traditional earthen pots, mishti doi can easily be prepared at home to enjoy the festival.

These are just a few out of so many recipes that are prepared during Durga Puja. Bengali cuisine is famous across, and when it is a five-day festival time, you can only imagine how many varieties of food one can indulge. Since going outside is a big no-no this year, prepare these recipes at home and enjoy the festival with your family and friends. Happy Durga Puja!

