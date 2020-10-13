It's pujo pujo gondho everywhere. Although, the celebration will not take place with the fanfare like every year because of the coronavirus pandemic, the feeling of happiness is definitely there inside us. We all know that during Durga Puja, the nine forms of maa Durga is celebrated, worshipped and offered prayers to. However, it is really from the sixth day that the celebrations begin full-fledged in West Bengal and other easter states. Sasthi also spelt as Shashti & Shasti is celebrated grandly and holds immense significance. History related to Maha Sashti suggests that since Lord Rama worships Goddess Durga in order to relief Devi Sita from Ravana, it is on the sixth day aka sasti of Durga Puja when Devi Bodhon is done and the face of Devi Durga is unveiled. Durga Puja 2020 will begin in India on Thursday, October 22 and ends on Monday, October 26.

Sasthi Date & Significance

Sasthi, also called Mahashthi will be celebrated on October 22. Bengalis celebrate the day with immense enthusiasm and fervour. It is said that Goddess Durga comes to this earth on this day. She is welcomed with Dhak-Dhol and a huge feast. On this day, the face of Goddess Durga idol is opened which until now is supposed to be kept covered. She is welcomed with Bodhan, invitation and worship. The actual Durga Puja starts on Shashti with a welcoming ceremony called Bodhon. On Bodhon day, the face of the goddess is uncovered amid the sound of dhak (drums) and shankha dhwani aka the sound of the conch.

Durga Puja & Navratri Calendar

Durga Puja 2020 calendar:

October 21, Panchami Karthik, Bilva invitation, invitation

October 22, Shashti, Karthik, Navapatrika Puja, Kolabau Puja

October 23, Saptami Karthik

October 24, Ashtami Karthik, Durga Ashtami, Kumari Puja, Sandhi Puja, Maha Navami

October 25, Navami, Kartik Bengal Mahanavami, Durga sacrifice, Vijayadashami

October 26, -Dashmi Karthik, Durga Visarjan, Vijayadashami, Sindoor Utsav Sindoor Khela

Navratri 2020 calendar:

First day of Navratri: Pratipada Maa Shailputri Puja Ghatasthapana 17 October 202 (Saturday)

Navratri Second Day: Dwitiya Maa Brahmacharini Puja 18 October 202 (Sunday)

Navratri Third Day: Third Mother Chandraghanta Puja 19 October 2020 (Monday)

Navratri Fourth Day: Chaturthi Maa Kushmanda Puja 20 October 2020 (Tuesday)

Navratri fifth day: Panchami Maa Skandamata Puja 21 October 2020 (Wednesday)

Navratri Sixth Day: Shashthi Maa Katyayani Puja 22 October 2020 (Thursday)

Navratri seventh day: Saptami Maa Kalratri Puja 23 October 2020 (Friday)

Navratri eighth day: Ashtami Maa Mahagauri Durga Maha Navami Puja Durga Maha Ashtami Puja 24 October 2020 (Saturday)

Navratri Ninth Day: Navami Maa Siddhidatri Navratri Parana Vijay Dashami 25 October 2020 (Sunday)

Navratri tenth day: Dashami Durga Visarjan 26 October 2020 (Monday)

While it is a grand celebration, we request you to please avoid any get-together amid the coronavirus pandemic. The number of cases are still high and it is only wise to stay at home and celebrate the day.

