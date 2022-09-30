Sharad Navratri is a festival where people fast and worship nine different forms of Goddess Durga. It is one of the most significant festivals in India. The nine forms of Maa Durga worshipped during Navratri are Shailputri, Brahmacharini, Chandraghanta, Kushmanda, Skandamata, Katyayani, Kaalratri, Mahagauri and Siddhidatri. Maa Skandamata is worshipped on the fifth day of Navratri. She is the mother of Lord Skanda or Lord Kartikeya, the brother of Lord Ganesha. Green is the colour associated with the goddess Skandamata. As you celebrate the fifth day of Navratri 2022 with green colour, here are green food items that you can try out on this auspicious day.

Maa Skandamata arrives with a ferocious lion and has four hands. On this day, people wear green clothes and offer green flowers, clothes and food items to Maa Skandamata. Many people celebrate the day by following the green dress code for Keertan and Jagran. Celebrating green as the colour of the day for the fifth day of Navratri 2022, here are recipes for green food items that you can enjoy on this day. Date-Wise 9 Colour Dress To Wear on Nine Days, Get Full Calendar and Significance of Each Color.

Lauki Ki Kheer

You've had Lauki ki sabzi but Lauki ki kheer takes it to the next level as a delicious dessert on this fasting day. Try it out!

Palak Puri or Spinach Puri

This spinach puri recipe will curb your cravings for something delicious on the fasting day. Enjoy the green puri to be in sync with the festivities!

Lauki ki kheer and palak puri are delicious green food items that you can try out for the fifth day of Navratri 2022 celebrations while observing your fast. People celebrate this nine-day festival in various ways by fasting, going out for Keertan, Jagran, Dandia and Garba nights. On all nine days, there is a different colour associated with the goddess worshipped on the day. Wishing everyone a very Happy Navratri 2022!

