Sharad Navratri 2022 will be celebrated from September 26 to October 4. This nine-day festival dedicated to celebrating the nine different forms of Goddess Parvati or Goddess Shakti is believed to be one of the most important Hindu festivals in the country. While there are four types of Navaratri that mark the beginning of every season, Sharad Navratri is said to be the biggest celebration, followed by Chaitra Navratri in March. The nine-day celebration is filled with various fun festivities and rituals. In fact, for Sharad Navratri, each of the nine days is believed to correspond to a different colour, which is believed to be extremely auspicious. Many people enjoy following the Navratri Colour Calendar to add to the community feeling in the celebration as well as to appease the almighty. As we prepare to celebrate Navratri 2022, here is the complete list of Sharad Navaratri 2022 colour calendar and the significance of following Navratri colours. You can download the Navratri 2022 list of colours in PDF format for free download online.

Navratri 2022 Day 1 - September 26 - White - Goddess Shailputri

The first day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Shailputri. It is in this form that Durga is worshipped as the wife of Shiva; she is depicted as riding the bull, Nandi, with a Trishula in her right hand and a lotus in her left. The decision on the colour of the day is dependent on the day of the week that Navaratri celebrations begin. The colour white is known to depict peace, poise and purity. Navratri 2022 Day 1 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 2 - September 27 - Red - Goddess Brahmacharini

The colour for the second day of Navratri is said to be red. It is an auspicious colour that captures vigour. Goddess Brahmacharini is believed to be the incarnation of Goddess Shakti, who is worshipped on this day. Navratri 2022 Day 2 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 3 - September 28 - Blue - Goddess Chandraghanta

Goddess Chandraghanta, who is believed to be the embodiment of beauty and bravery, is the Goddess who is prayed to on the third day of Navaratri. The colour of this day is blue, which captures the calm and storm of the ocean. Navratri 2022 Day 3 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 4 - September 29 - Yellow - Goddess Kushmanda

The fourth day of Navratri this year is believed to be the time to don yellow. A colour which is known to capture happiness and excitement, this day is dedicated to Goddess Kushmanda, who is also known as the creative power of the universe. Navratri 2022 Day 4 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 5 - September 30 - Green - Goddess Skandamata

The fifth day of Navratri is dedicated to Goddess Skandamata. The auspicious colour to wear on this day is believed to be green this year. Navratri 2022 Day 5 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 6 - October 1 - Grey - Goddess Katyayani

Goddess Katyayani is revered on the auspicious occasion of the sixth day of Navratri, which is also celebrated as Maha Sashthi. The colour grey is dedicated to this day as Goddess Katyayani is known to be one of the most violent forms of Goddess Shakti. Navratri 2022 Day 6 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 7 - October 2 - Orange - Goddess Kaalratri

The colour orange is believed to embody growth and prosperity and is a very auspicious colour. The seventh day of Navratri, dedicated to Goddess Kalaratri is dedicated to this colour and donning orange on this day is said to help spread the festive spirit. Navratri 2022 Day 7 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 8 - October 3 - Peacock Green - Goddess Mahagauri

The eighth day of Navratri which marks the day of auspicious Maha Ashtami puja is dedicated to Goddess Maha Gauri. On this day, wearing the vibrant colour Peacock Green is believed to be auspicious. Navratri 2022 Day 8 Outfit Ideas.

Navaratri 2022 Day 9 - October 4 - Pink - Goddess Siddhidatri

The last day of Navratri 2022 will be marked by donning the colour of optimism, pink. This day is dedicated to Goddess Siddhidatri, who is also known as Mahalakshmi. Navratri 2022 Day 9 Outfit Ideas.

We hope that this detailed list of colours helps you to plan for your Navratri 2022 celebration. Here’s wishing everyone a Happy Sharad Navratri 2022!

