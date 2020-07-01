The United States of America (USA) celebrates its Independence Day on July 4 every year. The day is also popularly known as Fourth of July. This day is observed as a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the United States on July 4, 1776. This occasion represents the declaration of Independence and birth of the United States as an independent nation. As we reach near the Fourth of July 2020, the preparation of celebration has already begun. Various delicacies are prepared to celebrate US Independence Day. We bring you the recipe of Grilled Chicken Wings. Fourth of July 2020: What Happened on 4th July 1776? How Old is America? All The FAQs Answered Ahead of US Independence Day.

This year, the world is hit by coronavirus pandemic. Therefore, there will not be many outdoor activities taking place on the Fourth of July 2020. However, the celebration can be enjoyed virtually and by enjoying yummy food at home with family and loved ones. Barbeque foods are the favourite on America Independence Day. Grilled Chicken Wings can turn out to be a perfect treat on Fourth of July 2020. The goodness of smoked paprika, black pepper, honey and other ingredients makes grilled chicken wings an exciting dish. Chicken wings are also healthy. As per SELFNutritionData, 100 g of chicken wings consist of 203 calories, 30.5 g of protein and 8.1 g of fat. Let us take a look at the recipe.

Grilled Chicken Wings Recipe

Are you tempted to prepare these mouth-watering grilled chicken wings at home? Go ahead and do try out this dish on Fourth of July 2020. We wish all Americans a Happy Independence Day. Stay safe, stay home and enjoy the occasion with your family members.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 01, 2020 03:13 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).