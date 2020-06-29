Fourth of July 2020 is approaching. Given the pandemic, Americans may have to limit their usual way of celebration. But that does not mean that the Fourth of July celebration will be any less fun. And the preparations have already begun. To those who are unaware, the Fourth of July is a federal holiday in the United States commemorating the Declaration of Independence of the US on July 4, 1776. But what do you really know about this holiday? There must be many questions running into your mind. What happened on 4th July 1776? How old will America be this 4th July? How do they celebrate this day? In this article, we bring answers to all the Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) related to Fourth of July celebrations.

Why Do We Celebrate the Fourth of July?

Fourth of July is the day that represents the Declaration of Independence and the birth of the United States of America as an independent nation. The Continental Congress declared that the thirteen American colonies were no longer subject to the monarch of Britain, King George III and were united, free and independent states. Why Are There Fireworks Every Night Across US? Here Are Major Conspiracy Theories Behind Frequent Fireworks Activity and How You Can Sleep Through It?

What Happened on 4th July 1776?

On July 4, 1776, the 13 colonies claimed their independence from England, an event which eventually led to the formation of the United States. But it was not the day, when the Continental Congress decided to declare independence. The Congress had voted to declare independence two days earlier on July 2, but it was not declared until July 4. This became the date that was included on the Declaration of Independence, and the handwritten copy was signed in August that year.

How Old is America This 4th of July?

As of 4th July, 2020, the USA is 244 years old.

How is Independence Day Celebrated in America?

Independence Day in the USA is commonly associated with fireworks, parades, barbecues, carnivals, fairs, picnics, concerts, baseball games, family reunions, political speeches, and ceremonies. In various American states, fireworks are illegal, but on the fourth of July, you still find them everywhere. Various public and private gatherings are also organised to celebrate the history, government and traditions of the United States.

What Kind of Food Does One Eat on Fourth of July?

Hamburgers, hot dogs, corn on the cob, grilled meats, chips and dips and potato salad, these are the most common food that is cooked during the Fourth of July celebration. Special desserts are also made to celebrate the independence of America.

Fourth of July celebration is a big deal for people in the USA. It is a federal holiday, and people observe the day with friends and family, honouring the traditions and history of the country. This year’s celebration is bound to be different because of the pandemic, but surely they will celebrate the day virtually.

