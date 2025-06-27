Fourth of July is also known as Independence Day in the United States. This day honours the Declaration of Independence, which the Continental Congress approved on July 4, 1776. Do you know that celebrating the Fourth of July is not just about fireworks and flags? This day is also about cooking delicious food with your loved ones and enjoying freedom! Making the day even more exciting by preparing festive recipes will surely add joy and happiness. You should also turn your table into a colourful tribute to the red, white, and blue dishes this year. So, here we bring you some of the best and the easiest to make dishes from star-spangled cupcakes, firecracker hot dog twists, sparkling berry lemonade and more that you must cook on July 4. Fourth of July 2025 is on July 4 and to celebrate the US Independence Day, we bring you delicious recipes that you can prepare at home. National Onion Day 2025 Recipes: From French Onion Soup to Onion Tart, 5 Delicious Things To Prepare at Home.

Sparkling Berry Lemonade

To make the Sparkling Berry Lemonade, first mix the lemon juice, berries, and soda water together. Then, add ice and mint for a little more sparkling twist. Red-Coloured Food and Drink Recipes That You Can Prepare at Home.

Watch the Video to make Sparkling Berry Lemonade:

Mini-Burger Sliders With Star Buns

To make the second dish, mini Burger Sliders with Star Buns, you need to grill the mini patties first, then place them on star-shaped buns. You can use the cookie cutter and top it with your favourite fixings.

Watch the Video To Make Mini-Burger Sliders With Star Buns:

Firecracker Hot Dog Twists

Third, make the Firecracker Hot Dog Twists. Wrap the strips of dough first, then put the cheese around the hot dogs. Bake until golden, and serve with mustard and ketchup dips.

Watch the Video To Make Firecracker Hot Dog Twists

Patriotic Yoghurt Parfaits

To cook the Patriotic Yoghurt Parfaits, Layer the yoghurt with some granola and berries in a glass. After that, Top with a mini flag to give the dish a festive finish.

Watch the Video To Make Patriotic Yoghurt Parfaits

Star-Spangled Cupcakes

Last is Star-Spangled Cupcakes, which can be used to cook this delicious and super-easy food. First, divide the batter and colour it with red and blue food colours. Then, swirl it in white batter and bake it. After that, Frost it with some white icing and top it with star-shaped sprinkles.

Watch the Video To Make Star-Spangled Cupcakes

Celebrating July 4 with love, happiness, and joy is a perfect way to enjoy the day. But wait—you can also share and cook some food on Independence Day. It will also make your heart happier.

