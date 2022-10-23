All Hallows' Eve is here! As you look forward to celebrating Halloween 2022 on October 31, you must have indeed planned a spooky party that excites all your guests and drives them with all the danger! Deciding the theme for a costume party or preparing a list of scary movies to be watched that night is all okay, but what about the food? You definitely don't want to make your friends feel so hungry that they could think of eating a scabby horse or an ox! Sound more dangerous? So, jump in to prepare not-so-signature Halloween dishes that will feed the whole crew of goblins. You need not worry about what to prepare on All Saints Eve because we've got you all sorted! No, we're not talking about the candies and the pumpkin pies; these are some unique and quirky food ideas that can make your spooky night spicier and tastier! We know you'll have a hard time choosing from the perfect Halloween 2022 food and drink ideas we present to you below. From blood bags for drinks to spider web deviled eggs, here are the five items that you must prepare for Halloween!

Blood Bag Cocktail

A perfect quick drink for a Halloween party can be made from vodka, cherry liqueur or even some cranberry juice that can be mixed and filled into the blood bags for an eerie libation!

Spider Web Deviled Eggs

Looks like a swarm of spiders got into your dinner party. Well, these deviled eggs are another Halloween hoax that can make your guests scream Woah! These creepy and crawly egg pieces are sure to be the absolute holiday appetizer.

Halloween Spaghetti

Could it be more horrifying? Absolutely, yes! Add some cheese-stuffed meatballs or mozzarella-topped olives to your delicious pasta to turn them into scary pieces for Halloween! Don't worry, these monster eyeballs won't grapple your eyes!

Sweet Poison Cocktail

It's a refreshing mix of pineapple juice, rum and blue curacao. This amazing beverage can be the star of your drinks party this Hallows Eve!

Zombie Cocktail

How can you miss out on this Zombie? It is considered a behemoth of a drink that includes three types of rum: Jamaican, Puerto Rican and 151-Proof. It is mixed with fresh lime juice, cinnamon syrup and grapefruit juice.

Cut above the rest and be the favourite host that every guest desires for an ultimate Halloween party. Now, go and get the prep done before the hungry zombies haunt you for the Halloween party!

