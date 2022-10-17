From jack-o-lanterns to playing creepy pranks on neighbours to communicating with the dead, the much-awaited festival of spooks, Halloween is just a few days away. The Western holiday is a patchwork of all the ghostly things, which is celebrated annually on the eve of the Western Christian feast of All Hallows' Day. In the Gregorian Calendar, Halloween 2022 falls on Monday, 31 October. Apart from lighting bonfires and visiting haunted attractions, getting donned in bizarre costumes for the Halloween night party is a crucial tradition of the festival. If you are still planning and prepping your Allhalloween makeup or maybe just dreading the breathtaking look that will creep the hell out of everybody, then stop and scroll down. We have handpicked the latest, and easy-peasy Halloween 2022 makeup looks that will create a whole horror vibe! When Is Halloween 2022? Know About the Date, Fascinating History, Activities and Significance of the Spooky Day!

The eerie observance is also known by the name of Allhalloween, All Hallows' Eve or All Saints' Eve. The history of the haunted holiday originates from the period of the Celts, a collection of tribes who has their origin in Europe. These people used to observe the end of their harvest season with a festival named Soin on 31 October annually, which was considered a paranormal time when the ghosts of the dead walked the earth. But from where does the spooky dress idea come? Sources say that to avoid being recognized by evil spirits on Hallowe'en, the Celtics would wear a ghostly mask when stepping outside the home at night. And here we bring some of the most horrifying Halloween makeup options that will even scare you! Halloween 2022 Activities: From Trick-or-Treating to Pumpkin Carving; Fun-Filled Games That Are Downright Spook-Tacular!

1. Terrifying Clown Makeup Look That Will Give Everyone Heebie-Jeebies

2. Gory Zombie Look For Halloween Party Night

3. Skeleton Makeup That Will Haunt Your Eyes

4. Vampire Makeup For Those Who Want To Look Like A Blood Eater

5. Witch Makeup For All Hallows Eve Party Night

Thus, while the celebration initially used to be a solemn occasion limited to Ireland, the United Kingdom and Northern France, many people have started to commemorate the festival in various parts of the globe, including India. These dreadful Halloween makeup ideas will scare the wits out of your neighbours and friends. Bookmark the article because this time, the weirdest holiday of the year has to be a memorable one.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Oct 17, 2022 12:16 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).